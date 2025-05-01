The inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) commenced on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The four-day event (May 1–4) brings together global leaders in media, entertainment, and technology to position India as a hub for content creation and cultural innovation.​

The summit is hosting over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups from over 100 countries.

India’s Creative Economy Takes Center Stage

Inaugurating the summit PM Modi emphasised the rise of India’s “Orange Economy”—centered on content, creativity, and culture. He highlighted India’s growing influence in music, film, gaming, and animation, stating, “India is becoming the global hub of music, film, and gaming.” PM Modi encouraged young creators to “dream big” and share their stories with the world, underscoring government initiatives like Skill India and Startup India that support the creative sector.

He said India is not just a market for stories but also a powerhouse of storytelling. “Artists, innovators, investors and policy makers from more than 100 countries have come together under one roof today. In a way, we have laid down the foundation of global talent, global creativity and global ecosystem,” he said.

The PM said that WAVES is not just an acronym but a real wave. “Films, music, gaming, animation and storytelling are riding on this wave. Right from the first moment, the summit began to roar. It has attracted the world’s attention in its very first summit. More such beautiful waves are about to come,” he added.

Mukesh Ambani: Creative Industries Are ‘Real Power’

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the summit, asserting that India’s entertainment and cultural industries constitute “real power,” not just soft power. “People say Media & Entertainment is India’s soft power—I call it India’s real power,” said Ambani. He projected that the current $28 billion media and entertainment sector could exceed $100 billion within a decade, given appropriate investment and policy support.

“India is not just a nation—it is a civilization of stories, where story-telling is a way of life”, Mukesh Ambani said in his keynote address titled “Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India”. He referred to India as “the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, mother of history, grandmother of legend, great-grandmother of traditions.” Emphasizing that storytelling is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian life, he stated, “From our timeless epics to mythological tales, storytelling is our heritage. Content is king—and good stories always sell. This timeless principle is the foundation of global entertainment.”

He also identified two tectonic shifts reshaping the creative landscape: geo-economics and technology. As the economic might of the Global South surges—home to 85% of the world’s population—so does its role in content creation and consumption. At the same time, cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence are revolutionizing every stage of the entertainment value chain, from content creation to distribution.

Highlighting India’s unique strengths, Ambani said that the country is poised to lead the entertainment revolution, powered by three pillars; Compelling Content, Dynamic Demography and Technological Leadership. “India’s digital revolution is not just a story of scale—it is a story of aspiration, ambition, and transformation,” he declared.

Day 1 Highlights: Celebrating Legends and Emerging Voices

The first day featured a tribute to late actor Manoj Kumar, with Hema Malini and director Madhur Bhandarkar discussing his contributions to Indian cinema. Musical performances by artists like MM Keeravani, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, and Mangli added to the day’s events

Key panel discussions included:

Legends & Legacies: The Stories that Shaped India’s Soul: Featuring Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi, moderated by Akshay Kumar, the panel reflected on their cinematic journeys and impact on Indian cinema.​

The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends: Director Karan Johar led a discussion with SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal on how Indian cinema is transcending borders.​

The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shared their experiences of overcoming industry challenges, in a session moderated by Karan Johar.​

Talent Beyond Borders: Allu Arjun spoke about the global recognition of regional talents. ​

Braving the Odds: Scripting a New Narrative: Legendary Footballer Ariane Hingst, Super Model Binaca Balti, Israeli actor Rona Lee Shimon, and TV9 MD Barun Das participated in this panel discussion.

“The Business of Influence: Creators Shaping Global Culture”: Moderated by Gautam Anand, Vice President, YouTube APAC, the session brought together four extraordinary creators whose journeys, rooted in passion and purpose, have quietly transformed corners of the digital world. Japanese creator Mayo Murasaki, Chef Ranveer Brar, Akash Jadhav of ‘Indian Farmer’, and Jeetendra Advani of ‘Chess Talk’ were the panelists.

Other than Mukesh Ambani, others to deliver keynote addresses on day 1 were Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for DCMS, UK on “Creative Bridges: Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Creative Partnerships Between the UK & India”, WPP CEO Mark Read on “The Future of Advertising”, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan on “Design, Media and Creativity in the Age of AI”, Ogilvy Chief Strategy Officer Prem Narayan on “Culture as a Fuel to Build Brands”, and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on “Powering the Creator Economy in India”.

WAVES 2025 has attracted over 100 countries, featuring international figures like Louis Boswell (AVIA), Kang Sungkyu (Busan Film Commission), and Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud (Saudi Esports Federation). ​

The summit also introduced initiatives such as the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace for creative talent, and the WAVES Awards, recognising excellence in film, gaming, and advertising. ​With its blend of cultural celebration and strategic vision, WAVES 2025 aims to solidify India’s position as a global leader in the creative economy.​