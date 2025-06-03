A case of forced conversion into Christianity has come to light in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. An attempt was being made to change the religion of children outside Madhav Rao Sapre school. Three women have been arrested in this case. The women were trying to deceive the children outside the school. Allegedly, the three women were asking children to go to church outside the school after the final bell and convert to Christianity.

As per the allegations, after the final bell at the school, the women started interacting with the students and gave them negative information about Hindu deities. Along with this, they started insulting Hindu gods and goddesses in front of students. As soon as the incident was reported, people from the Hindu organisation reached the spot and lodged a complaint with the police station. The police have registered a case against the three women and arrested them.

Christian Missionaries Target Hindu Kids in Raipur, Offering Bags, Books, Cash, Abusing Hindu Deities, and Forcing Church Attendance



In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Mamta Chauhan, Namrata Chauhan, and Vibha Messiah lured schoolchildren to Christianity with free bags, books, cash, and… pic.twitter.com/JpoQfyhYoc — Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 28, 2025

The children whom the women have spoken to are studying in 9th and 10th classes. The students said that after the final bell, when the students came out of the school, three women got out of an auto and came to them.

The women asked the students if they believe in Christianity, do they go to church or not. The children said that they do not go to church, they are Hindus. Then the women asked them to convert to Christianity. The students said that the women were saying that if they go to church, they will become smart in studies. All diseases will also be cured. They added that if they tell this to their family members, their diseases will also be cured.

However, when the children refused, the women started chasing them. The students then informed a local Hindu group about the matter, after which a complaint was filed with the police. The students said that those women had given their names as Mamta Chauhan, Namrata Chauhan and Vibha Masih.

Giving information about the case, Kotwali police station CSP Kesari Nandan Naik said that three women have been arrested. Hindu organisations had filed a complaint against the women saying that they were pressing the students to change their religion. The police is currently investigating the matter and further action will be taken.