Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsReligious conversions in the name of ‘Jesus Darbar’ exposed: Over 500 Hindus converted through...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Religious conversions in the name of ‘Jesus Darbar’ exposed: Over 500 Hindus converted through false promises, Pastor caught red-handed in Prayagraj

The racket came crashing down on Sunday, June 22, 2025, when police, assisted by Bajrang Dal activists, raided the site. The moment police arrived, chaos erupted as people scattered in panic, and organizers scrambled to cover their tracks. Shockingly, one of the event heads even tried bribing the officers to bury the case.

OpIndia Staff
Prayagraj Jesus Darbar
Religious conversions of Hindus were carried out at the 'Yeshu Darbar' in Prayagraj.

For the past five years, a covert religious conversion racket was operating under the guise of a “Jesus Darbar” (Jesus congregation) in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. Vulnerable individuals were lured with false promises of jobs, miraculous healings, and even childbirth for women struggling with fertility. Under the tent of this so-called Sunday gathering, hundreds of Hindus from over 50 nearby villages were systematically converted to Christianity.

The racket came crashing down on Sunday, June 22, 2025, when police, assisted by Bajrang Dal activists, raided the site. The moment police arrived, chaos erupted as people scattered in panic, and organizers scrambled to cover their tracks. Shockingly, one of the event heads even tried bribing the officers to bury the case.

Police detained Pastor Anil Kumar along with his associates Krishan Kumar and Sanjay on the spot. Authorities revealed that this illegal congregation had been operating in Nevada village under Bahria police station limits, based on complaints by local BJP and VHP workers. An FIR has been registered against 18 individuals involved.

Further investigations exposed how residents like Usha Devi, Rajesh Kumar, and Vivek Kumar were coaxed into religious conversion with promises of employment, money, and health cures. It has also emerged that the Darbar was set up illegally on village land without any authorization. The village head, Shiv Kali Devi, has demanded its removal, and police assured action to dismantle the tent setup immediately.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com