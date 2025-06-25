For the past five years, a covert religious conversion racket was operating under the guise of a “Jesus Darbar” (Jesus congregation) in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. Vulnerable individuals were lured with false promises of jobs, miraculous healings, and even childbirth for women struggling with fertility. Under the tent of this so-called Sunday gathering, hundreds of Hindus from over 50 nearby villages were systematically converted to Christianity.

The racket came crashing down on Sunday, June 22, 2025, when police, assisted by Bajrang Dal activists, raided the site. The moment police arrived, chaos erupted as people scattered in panic, and organizers scrambled to cover their tracks. Shockingly, one of the event heads even tried bribing the officers to bury the case.

Police detained Pastor Anil Kumar along with his associates Krishan Kumar and Sanjay on the spot. Authorities revealed that this illegal congregation had been operating in Nevada village under Bahria police station limits, based on complaints by local BJP and VHP workers. An FIR has been registered against 18 individuals involved.

Further investigations exposed how residents like Usha Devi, Rajesh Kumar, and Vivek Kumar were coaxed into religious conversion with promises of employment, money, and health cures. It has also emerged that the Darbar was set up illegally on village land without any authorization. The village head, Shiv Kali Devi, has demanded its removal, and police assured action to dismantle the tent setup immediately.