Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on what he termed “fake secularists” during a major Hindu gathering in Madurai on Sunday, June 22, accusing them of systematically targeting Hindu deities and beliefs under the guise of freedom of expression. Speaking primarily in Tamil at the Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu, organized by the Hindu Munnani, Kalyan said he is a “committed Hindu” who is demanding equal respect for his faith.

Addressing a vast assembly of devotees alongside prominent leaders including BJP’s K. Annamalai and AIADMK representatives, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM said that secularism was being misapplied. “Secularism means no discrimination against any religion,” he asserted, “but for them (atheists and self-styled secularists), secularism means no discrimination against any religion except Hinduism.” He contended that Hindu gods are uniquely singled out for mockery and criticism under the banner of free speech, a trend he warned threatens the survival of the faith itself.

“The word secularism is a convenient word for a lot of people… Freedom of expression was one great weapon given by the Constitution. It has become common to target Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression. This has to change. If this doesn’t change, it would be very difficult to sustain our religion, faith,” Kalyan stated, as reported by PTI.

Reiterating his commitment while distancing himself from extremism, he declared, “I am not a fanatic Hindu, but a committed Hindu. I respect Christianity, Islam. My plea is don’t disrespect my faith.” He invoked the concept of ‘aram’ (Dharma or righteousness) as India’s foundational strength and condemned divisive questions about holding Hindu conferences in Tamil Nadu, calling such doubts “very very dangerous.”

Kalyan sharply criticized the double standard, “A Christian can be a Christian, a Muslim can be a Muslim but they have a problem if a Hindu is Hindu. If one is Hindu, they call him communal. This is their fake secularism.” He urged respect, cautioning that Hindu patience should not be mistaken for weakness. “You may not respect my faith but don’t disrespect it,” he pleaded.

Dressed in traditional Murugan devotee attire (green veshti, angavastram, white shirt), Kalyan lamented past mockery of sacred hymns like the Kanda Sashti Kavacham. Calling for unity, he urged the audience to “protect dharma,” expressing confidence that “change is bound to happen.”

BJP leader K. Annamalai, speaking at the same event, emphasized its non-political nature, stating it aimed “to raise questions and seek rights,” adding, “We are not enemies to anyone, only trying to assert our rights.” The conference concluded with a mass recitation of the Kanda Sashti Kavacham, underscoring its devotional core amidst the strong political and cultural assertions.