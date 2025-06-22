In a tragic incident, a supporter of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was crushed to death by the vehicle of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a road show on Wednesday (18TH June). The incident happened near the Lord Anjaneya temple on the National Highway in Etukuru village, Guntur district when Reddy was returning from Rentapalla village in Palnadu district after visiting the family of a former sarpanch, who committed suicide.

55-year-old Cheeli Singaiah, lost his life after being run over by Reddy’s car after he slipped and fell while trying to shower flowers on the former CM. The front right wheel of Reddy’s car ran over Singaiah’s neck, leading to his death. The horrifying incident was caught on camera and the videos showing the man being crushed by Reddy’s car are going viral on the internet

Shocking Visuals: Ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Reddys car runs over bystander in rally.

Initially, the police claimed that the victim was run over by a private vehicle which was not part of the official convoy of YSRCP. However, the videos of the incident surfaced on social media show that the victim was brutally crushed under the front wheel of a black car as Reddy was stretching out from the car window on the side of the passenger seat.

It can be seen in the video that Reddy’s car did not stop and kept moving even after the victim was crushed under it. The family of the victim has demanded an investigation into the incident.

Vehicle exceeding permitted number were present in the convoy: Police

Guntur Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar and Guntur Range IG Sarva Shrestha Tripathi confirmed the incident. SP Kumar said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by police and YSRCP supporters from where he referred to Guntur Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

IG Tripathi said that vehicles exceeding the permitted number were present in Reddy’s convoy. “It’s unfortunate that the victim died in such a manner. Preliminary findings indicate that around 30 to 35 vehicles were in the convoy, even though only three were officially permitted,” said IG Tripathi. “Action will be taken after a thorough inquiry to determine how unauthorised vehicles joined the convoy,” he added. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

YSRCP puts the blame on the state government

YSRCP leader and former state Minister Ambati Rambabu put the blame for the incident on the TDP-led state government alleging that it failed to provide proper security for the rally. “The government failed to provide the required protection during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour on one hand and tried to stop people from joining the rally. When a popular leader is on the move, the basic crowd management method of maintaining the circular rope was not ensured and his security was compromised,” Ambati Rambabu said respsonding to the tragic incident on 22nd June.

“The fabricated stories and the death of a person during YS Jagan’s Palnadu tour have been blown out of proportion and versions came out aimed at tarnishing the image of our leader. After the grand success of the tour, the police, under the instructions of higher-ups, tried to implicate YSRCP leaders in the case and backed out only after our intervention,” a statement from YSRCP reportedly stated refuting the reports claiming that Reddy’s car ran over Singaiah.