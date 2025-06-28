The famous Jagannath Rath Yatra that takes place annually in Puri Odisha, has a Manipuri version as well, called the Kang festival. Kang is of one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated by the Meitei community in Manipur. Kang Yatra is similar to the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra and includes a procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra seated on a chariot pulled by devotees.

During the Rath Yatra, the Hindu deities leave their abode and travel in the procession for around 10 days in Ashadh month of Hindu Calendar. The rituals performed before and after the Kang Yatra are similar to the Jagannatha Puri Rath Yatra. For example, before the beginning of the Kang Yatra, Lord Jagannath and his siblings are given a sacred bath on Snan Purnima, just like the Jagannath Puri Yatra.

This year’s Kang Yatra also began with the Jagannath Puri Yatra, i.e. on 27th June. On the auspicious occasion, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal, a prominent Vaishnavite shrine located in the state capital.

Image via ANI

Current member of the former royal family of Manipur and BJP MP Sanajaoba Leishemba also offered prayers during the Kang festival at the Imphal Temple. Several other politicians also visited different temples on the occasion.

#RathYatra2025

KANG CHINGBA at Shri Shri Govindaji Mandir, Imphal.

May the Lord bless the people & State of Manipur with Peace & Prosperity. pic.twitter.com/V3s2gV8mBo — Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba. (@MaharajaManipur) June 27, 2025

The name Kang Yatra comes from the word Kang which refers to the chariot of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Offerings of flowers, fruits and barti (short cotton wrapped cotton balls soaked in ghee) are made to the deities. Devotees also perform a Kirtan called ‘Khubakisei’ and community feasts are organised at various locations.

The procession begins from the Shree Govindajee temple in Imphal, and after the Rath Yatra reaches Sanathong, the western entrance gate of Kangla Fort, it heads back to the temple.

Shree Govindajee temple is considered the centre of Vaishnavite culture in the region, while Sanathong in Meitei language means the ‘golden door’.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour as devotees sing and dance around the chariot during the procession. The yatra is accompanied with the music of bells, gongs, drums and conch. Local Meitei community is heavily involved during the entire celebration.

Apart from the chariot procession, every evening during the ten days of the festival, a unique form of devotional Sankirtana called Jayadev Chongba is preformed by devotees across different temples. In Jayadev Chongba, men and women form seperate circles and dance to the beats of ‘Pung’ a Manipuri musical instrumment. This is followed by devotional dances performed by women and yound girls dressed in traditional attire.

Apart from Shree Shree Govindajee Temple, the festival is also celebrated at other Vaishnavite centres like Shree Shree Bijoy Govinda Temple, ISKCON Imphal, and in various Leikais (localities) across the valley.