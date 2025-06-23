Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in the sacred city of Puri in Odisha. The grand 9-day long Rath Yatra or Gundicha Yatra takes place once year and is attended by lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world. As per Drik Panchang, a Hindu almanac, the Rath Yatra is held on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. This year’s Rath Yatra will begin on 27th June and conclude on 5th July.

The annual Rath Yatra

Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra, is worshipped in their child form in the Jagannath Temple in Puri, alternatively known as the Puri Jagannath. The temple, housing three mesmerizing vigrahas of the three deities made of a sacred wood, is a part of the Char Dham Yatra. Puri Jagannath organises its own annual rath yatra in which Lord Jagannath and his siblings travel to Gundicha temple to meet their aunt to fulfill their promise as mentioned in the Skanda Purana.

During the Rath Yatra, the three deities are placed on three gigantic, decorated chariots pulled by devotees through the streets of Puri in a grand procession. The chariots travel to Gundicha Temple, located about 3 km away from the Puri Jagannath. However, due to massive number of devotees attending the procession, the chariots take hours to reach the Gundicha temple. After reaching the Gundicha temple, the deities stay with their aunt for a week, where devotees flock to visit them.

As per the tradition, the celebrations stretch across nine days beginning with Anavsara, a period of rest, and ending with Niladri Bijay, which marks their return to the Puri temple.

Anavasara – started on 13th June, ends on 26 th June

June Gundicha Marjana – 26 June 2025

Rath Yatra – 27 June 2025

Hera Panchami – 1 July 2025

Bahuda Yatra – 4 July 2025

Suna Besha – 5 July 2025

Niladri Bijay – 5 July 2025

Mythological tale behind Lord Jagannath’s illness

There is an interesting mythological story associated with the Anavasara period, when Lord Jagannath and his siblings rest for about 14 days before the beginning of the Rath Yatra. It is said that the three deities fall ill roughly 14 days before the Rath Yatra and therefore, are provided rest for around 14 days to recover from the illness. During this time, the devotees are not allowed to visit the deities. The Anavasra period ends on the new moon day, when the deities are said to have healed from the illness and regained their energy. This occasion is celebrated as Naba Jaubana Darshan and this is when the devotees get the first glimpse of the three deities after their recovery from the illness before they set out on their journey.

There is a folklore associated with the sickness of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. As per the story, Madhav, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath fell sick one day. When Lord Jagannath came to know about his sickness, he himself appeared to serve him. Surprised by his presence, a curious Madhav asked him as to why the Lord himself came to serve him while he could have cured him. To this Lord Jagannath replied that there is no short-cut or by-pass to one’s destiny and that one has to endure it. If one cuts it short or tries to avoid it, he will have to suffer it in the next birth. Lord Jagannath told Madhav that his sickness will last 15 days but he offered to endure his pain. The Lord explained that if he endured the pain on Madhav’s behalf, his destiny will be destroyed. Since then, Lord Jagannath has been falling sick for the said period every year before the Rath Yatra.

Before setting out for the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are bathed with 108 kalash of water on Snan Purnima, which an annual bathing ritual. By another account, it is said that the deities fall sick after bathing during Snan Purnima ritual. The water used for bathing them is drawn from the Suna Kuan or the golden well within the temple premises.

This is followed by Anavasara period, during which the deities recover from the sickness to prepare for the yatra the subsequent stay with their aunt at the Gundicha temple. During Anavasara period, the deities are treated by the temple Baidya (physician) with traditional herbal medicines and concoctions to help them recover.

There is a profound underlying meaning to the story of Lord Jagannath enduring Madhav’s pain. The story explains how one is bound by his destiny and cannot escape it. The only way one can dissolve his karmas or get rid of his destiny is through devotion. The symbolic re-enactment of the events during the Rath Yatra reminds the devotees the about this universal truth. In Sanatana Dharma, deities take human forms or appear as Avatars to guide humans about the right conduct or right path to be followed through various situations of life.