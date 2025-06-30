The northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram have unveiled stringent new measures to combat illegal immigration. They are responding to decades of demographic tensions and fresh security concerns. Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s assertive leadership, Assam is implementing a multi-pronged strategy that includes biometric controls, accelerated deportations, and reclaiming encroached lands. While Mizoram, on the other hand, under Lalduhoma’s leadership, tightened regulations for Myanmar nationals fleeing civil unrest.

Assam’s Aadhaar crackdown

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has mandated that Aadhaar cards will now be issued exclusively through District Commissioners (DCs) for adult citizens. This strategic move centralizes authority and introduces stricter verification processes for new adult applicants. The decision follows the state’s achievement of 100% Aadhaar coverage and alarming discoveries that four border districts Barpeta (103.74%), Dhubri (103.48%), Morigaon (101.74%), and Nagaon (100.68%) had more Aadhaar cards issued than their projected populations.

Sarma stated, “Since we have already achieved 100% Aadhaar coverage, we will thoroughly enquire into new adult applications”, asserting that this would make it “difficult for Bangladeshi people to obtain Aadhaar” and ease detection and deportation.

Mizoram’s ID confiscation policy for Myanmar nationals

Meanwhile, Mizoram’s Chief Minister Lalduhoma has proposed impounding the identity documents of Myanmar nationals who frequently cross into India. He cited the exploitation of the humanitarian crisis caused by Myanmar’s civil war.

“Many refugees are law-abiding, but there are some who continue crossing the border, exploiting the ongoing crisis”, during a meeting with a Ministry of External Affairs official, Lalduhoma explained. The state has started collecting biometric data from new entrants and will retain Myanmar-issued IDs for the duration of an individual’s stay to prevent border misuse.

Assam at the forefront: Himanta ’s multi-pronged strategy

Assam has emerged as the epicenter of India’s illegal immigration crackdown under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has implemented a series of aggressive legal and administrative measures:

1. Revival of the 1950 Expulsion Order: Sarma bypassed the slow-moving Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) by invoking the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. This colonial-era law empowers District Commissioners to order immediate deportations without judicial review. The shift followed Supreme Court observations during hearings on the Citizenship Act Clause 6A that affirmed the validity of this approach. Sarma declared, “We can now push back such people without going through tribunals”. It is accelerating a process previously stalled by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

2. Mass Deportation Drives: The state has “pushed back” over 330 individuals declared as illegal foreigners since early 2025, with plans to deport 35 more once flood conditions subside. Notably, Sarma claimed none have returned, attributing this to the state’s hardened stance. These pushbacks occur alongside coordinated efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve over 2,000 pending nationality verifications with Bangladesh.

3. Aadhaar-Population Linkage: After identifying Aadhaar over-issuance in border districts, a key indicator of illegal residents, Sarma barred those excluded from the NRC from obtaining Aadhaar in April 2025. The latest DC-centric model tightens this further, treating adult Aadhaar applicants as potential immigrants until verified.

4. National Security Narrative: Sarma framed these actions as essential defences against “Pakistani elements and Bangladeshi fundamentalists,” citing intelligence about 2,600 social media accounts from Islamabad and Riyadh allegedly targeting Assam’s indigenous communities. This security justification has intensified the political urgency surrounding deportations.

Context and Controversies

The measures unfold against complex backdrops. Assam’s history includes the anti-foreigner movement (1979-1985) culminating in the Assam Accord, which set March 24, 1971, as the cutoff for legal migration. Mizoram, meanwhile, hosts over 35,000 refugees from Myanmar’s civil conflict since the 2021 coup, balancing humanitarian concerns with security risks.

Critics, however, highlight humanitarian and legal risks. In May 2025, 14 Bengali-speaking Muslims were stranded in no-man’s land for days after Bangladesh refused entry post-deportation. Minority groups allege arbitrary detentions and inadequate verification, though the Supreme Court declined to intervene against the state’s deportation drive.

Analysis: Implications and Challenges

These policies mark a significant shift toward executive-led border control with three far-reaching implications:

•⁠ Federalism Tensions: Both states assert autonomous approaches despite immigration falling under central jurisdiction, testing inter-governmental coordination.

•⁠ ⁠Humanitarian Risks: Mizoram’s ID confiscation could complicate refugee protections, while Assam’s rapid deportations risk statelessness without verified nationality.

•⁠ Operational Realities: Effectiveness hinges on Bangladesh and Myanmar cooperating on verification—a hurdle evident in Assam’s pending cases.

As demographic pressures and regional instability persist, these rules reflect a hardening, high-stakes experiment in border security—one where humanitarian imperatives and national sovereignty remain in delicate, contested balance.