Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday (25th June), announced that Assam government has identified and deported 88 illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from Cachar district in last one month. Taking to X, CM Sarma shared that his government has intensified operations against illegal infiltrators. Cachar district shares a 32 km-long border with Bangladesh.

“For far too long have illegal infiltrators gone scot free.WE ARE TOLERATING IT NO MORE. We have begun intensified operations against illegal infiltrators and in the last 1 month, in Cachar district alone, we have pushed back 88 Bangladeshis and Rohingyas back to Bangladesh,” the Assam CM posted.

CM Sarma added that among those pushed back into Bangladesh, 59 are Bangladeshi refugees and 29 are Rohingya refugees. These illegal infiltrators were tracked and identified through special operations.

Notably, a nationwide Operation Push-back is being conducted to detect, detain and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators and Assam is leading the way.

On 22nd June, Assam police detained 15 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Cachar and shifted them to a temporary detention facility in Silchar. As per the local police, several of these illegals were from Bangladesh’s Khulna area, and had been residing in Gujarat’s Surat for many years. With increased crackdown on illegal immigrants, they were trying to go back to Bangladesh via Assam.

In Cachar alone, the Assam Police has caught more than hundred Bangladeshi in the district’s sensitive Katigorah area.

Earlier this month, CM Sarma said that his government has pushed back over 330 illegal infiltrators in the last few months. He asserted that this operation will be expedited in the coming days.

We have pushed back over 330 illegal infiltrators in the last few months and this operation will be expedited in the coming days.



📍Assam Assembly pic.twitter.com/uwnPgrdPGk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 9, 2025

Recently, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Assam government does not need to go to court every time to deport illegal foreigners, as it can use an old law passed in 1950. Talking to reporters in Nalbari after an official visit, he said that the Supreme Court recently said that the Immigrants (Expulsion From Assam) Act, 1950, is still valid, and the state government can use it to deport illegal foreigners without approaching courts.