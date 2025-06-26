Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAssam govt intensifies crackdown on illegals in the state, 88 Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Assam govt intensifies crackdown on illegals in the state, 88 Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators detected and deported from Cachar in a month

CM Sarma added that among those pushed back into Bangladesh, 59 are Bangladeshi refugees and 29 are Rohingya refugees. These illegal infiltrators were tracked and identified through special operations.

OpIndia Staff
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image Source: Livemint)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday (25th June), announced that Assam government has identified and deported 88 illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from Cachar district in last one month. Taking to X, CM Sarma shared that his government has intensified operations against illegal infiltrators. Cachar district shares a 32 km-long border with Bangladesh.

“For far too long have illegal infiltrators gone scot free.WE ARE TOLERATING IT NO MORE. We have begun intensified operations against illegal infiltrators and in the last 1 month, in Cachar district alone, we have pushed back 88 Bangladeshis and Rohingyas back to Bangladesh,” the Assam CM posted.

CM Sarma added that among those pushed back into Bangladesh, 59 are Bangladeshi refugees and 29 are Rohingya refugees. These illegal infiltrators were tracked and identified through special operations.

Notably, a nationwide Operation Push-back is being conducted to detect, detain and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators and Assam is leading the way.

On 22nd June, Assam police detained 15 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Cachar and shifted them to a temporary detention facility in Silchar. As per the local police, several of these illegals were from Bangladesh’s Khulna area, and had been residing in Gujarat’s Surat for many years. With increased crackdown on illegal immigrants, they were trying to go back to Bangladesh via Assam.

In Cachar alone, the Assam Police has caught more than hundred Bangladeshi in the district’s sensitive Katigorah area.

Earlier this month, CM Sarma said that his government has pushed back over 330 illegal infiltrators in the last few months. He asserted that this operation will be expedited in the coming days.

Recently, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Assam government does not need to go to court every time to deport illegal foreigners, as it can use an old law passed in 1950. Talking to reporters in Nalbari after an official visit, he said that the Supreme Court recently said that the Immigrants (Expulsion From Assam) Act, 1950, is still valid, and the state government can use it to deport illegal foreigners without approaching courts.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Manorama Yadav, Neelam Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, all Kathavachaks, all with followers from every caste: Those looking at Etawah Kathavachak case with a caste angle...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Religious conversions in the name of ‘Jesus Darbar’ exposed: Over 500 Hindus converted through false promises, Pastor caught red-handed in Prayagraj

OpIndia Staff -

Trump slams Spain for refusing to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP like other NATO members, says it is terrible and threatens to...

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindhu: Total 3,154 people evacuated so far from Iran, operation to be gradually winded down due to ceasefire announcement

ANI -

What are Satra lands and how the Himanta govt in Assam is taking them back from illegal encroachers

OpIndia Staff -

50 years of Emergency: While most media houses bowed down to Indira Gandhi’s diktats, here is how some newspapers refused to give in to...

Chandrani Das -

Millennia-old palaeochannel traced in Rajasthan again hints at ancient Saraswati: Read how Leftists have kept denying its existence, despite cultural legacy and scientific evidence

Shraddha Pandey -

Anti Corruption Bureau probing another AAP scam: What is Delhi Hospital Scam in which AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendar Jain are facing investigation

Rukma Rathore -

Telangana High Court cites Quran’s verses while ruling that Muslim wife has absolute right to divorce by Khula without husband’s consent

OpIndia Staff -

Union Cabinet approves Phase 2 of Pune Metro Rail Project with a cost of ₹3,626.24 crore

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com