In a significant milestone for international space cooperation, Axiom Mission 4 successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 4:15 IST (10:31 UTC). The mission, operated by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA, marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS.

The Axiom Mission-4 piloted by Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla lifted off aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Florida on Thursday. Shukla has been selected as an astronaut by ISRO for its own space missions.

The Axiom-4 crew, consisting of four members, emerged from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin their two-week stay aboard the orbiting laboratory. Leading the mission is Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut making her fifth trip to space. She is accompanied by Shubhanshu Shukla, representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) on behalf of Poland, and Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s second astronaut since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The docking process was closely watched by space enthusiasts and mission control teams worldwide. After the Dragon spacecraft autonomously docked with the the space station’s Harmony module, the hatches were opened, allowing the crew to transition into the station. The event was marked by warm welcomes and hugs from the existing Expedition 73 crew.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s presence on this mission is particularly noteworthy as it underscores India’s growing role in global space exploration. His participation is a precursor to ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, aimed at sending Indian astronauts into space independently. The inclusion of astronauts from Poland and Hungary further highlights the diverse international collaboration fostered by the ISS.

During their 14-day stay, the Ax-4 crew will conduct various scientific experiments and research, contributing to the broader understanding of space and its effects on human biology. This mission also advances Axiom Space’s plans to build the world’s first commercial space station, with the ISS serving as a critical testing ground.