Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSpaceX Dragon spacecraft piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla docks with International space station,...
News ReportsTech
Updated:

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla docks with International space station, Axiom Mission-4 crew members enter the ISS

The Axiom -4 crew, consisting of four members, emerged from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin their two-week stay aboard the orbiting laboratory

OpIndia Staff

In a significant milestone for international space cooperation, Axiom Mission 4 successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 4:15 IST (10:31 UTC). The mission, operated by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA, marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS.

The Axiom Mission-4 piloted by Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla lifted off aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Florida on Thursday. Shukla has been selected as an astronaut by ISRO for its own space missions.

The Axiom-4 crew, consisting of four members, emerged from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin their two-week stay aboard the orbiting laboratory. Leading the mission is Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut making her fifth trip to space. She is accompanied by Shubhanshu Shukla, representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) on behalf of Poland, and Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s second astronaut since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The docking process was closely watched by space enthusiasts and mission control teams worldwide. After the Dragon spacecraft autonomously docked with the the space station’s Harmony module, the hatches were opened, allowing the crew to transition into the station. The event was marked by warm welcomes and hugs from the existing Expedition 73 crew.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s presence on this mission is particularly noteworthy as it underscores India’s growing role in global space exploration. His participation is a precursor to ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, aimed at sending Indian astronauts into space independently. The inclusion of astronauts from Poland and Hungary further highlights the diverse international collaboration fostered by the ISS.

During their 14-day stay, the Ax-4 crew will conduct various scientific experiments and research, contributing to the broader understanding of space and its effects on human biology. This mission also advances Axiom Space’s plans to build the world’s first commercial space station, with the ISS serving as a critical testing ground.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Madras HC delivers split verdict in plea against animal sacrifice at Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill where Hindu temples are also located, rejects renaming of the...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Congress files FIR against BJP for equating Indira Gandhi with Hitler in AI-generated video commemorating emergency

OpIndia Staff -

As hitlist of 950 leaders including judges is recovered from PFI terrorists, here is how SC gave bail to a PFI terrorist accused of...

Anurag -

West Bengal school scraps 25-year-old practice of separate mid-day meals for Hindu and Muslim students after administration launched a probe

OpIndia Staff -

When will Congress stop flogging this dead horse and stop peddling conspiracy theories about Maharashtra assembly elections?

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh: Durga Mandir in Dhaka demolished by administration two days after Islamic mob issued an ultimatum to remove it, idols crushed by bulldozer

OpIndia Staff -

Prime Ministers Museum and Library may file theft case against Sonia Gandhi for withholding Nehru’s papers: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Air India flight 171 crash: AAIB and NTSB start data extraction from the Black Box and CVR in Delhi laboratory

ANI -

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes after a 5-year gap as India and China move towards normalising ties: All you need to know about the spiritual...

Aditi -

How Arunachal Pradesh is preserving the ancient craft of Mon Shugu paper, keeping the sacred tradition alive that is integral to Monpa people’s culture

Balendu Singh Angad -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com