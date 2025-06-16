Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Baloch Liberation Army takes responsibility for the attacks on Pakistani forces that resulted in deaths of 4 soldiers

Baloch Liberation Army fighters executed a hand grenade attack on a Pakistani army checkpoint at Kalam Chowk in the Chitkan region of Panjgur.

ANI
Representational Image from Zee News
Representational Image via Zee News

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters targeted five distinct assaults against the Pakistani army in Zamuran and Panjgur, resulting in deaths of four Pakistani army personnel. During these operations, the army’s surveillance cameras were taken out, while BLA fighter Riaz, alias Aman, was killed, according to a statement by Jeeyand Baloch, the BLA spokesperson.

Baloch Liberation Army fighters first struck Pakistani army personnel in the Dashtok Bamblo region of Zamuran at approximately 8 a.m. In another incident in the Zamuri sector of Zamuran, BLA fighters conducted a remote-controlled IED attack on Pakistani army troops who were collecting water near their base. This assault resulted in the immediate death of one Pakistani soldier, the statement indicated.

In addition, BLA fighters targeted and dismantled surveillance cameras placed by the Pakistani army near their encampment in the Sah Dem area of Zamuran on Friday, June 13. The Pakistani army utilised a quadcopter for reconnaissance on fighters, which was also hit and destroyed. On Friday night, Baloch Liberation Army fighters executed a hand grenade attack on a Pakistani army checkpoint at Kalam Chowk in the Chitkan region of Panjgur. This explosion killed one Pakistani soldier and left two others injured, according to the statement.

Baloch Liberation Army fighter Riaz, alias Aman, died due to a landmine explosion triggered by the Pakistani army in the Sahiji mountain range, as reported by Jeeyand Baloch.

Earlier, five personnel from the Pakistani security forces were killed and several others, including a senior officer, sustained injuries during two separate attacks conducted by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), as detailed in a statement from the group’s spokesperson. In the first event, BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy in the Kund Kapran area of Zamuran within the Kech district.

“Two enemy vehicles were subjected to intense fire. One was obliterated, leading to the immediate deaths of five occupying soldiers and causing injuries to several others,” Jeeyand Baloch stated. In another operation earlier on Monday, BLA fighters reportedly targeted a police vehicle near Bakra Mandi along the Eastern Bypass of Quetta. This grenade attack resulted in injuries to Station House Officer (SHO) Noorullah and several other officers.

