Bangladesh: Mohammad Yunus govt launches “Operation Devil Hunt” to persecute Sheikh Hasina loyalists, 4700 arrests so far

Yunus government has vowed to finish off former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League. Special operations are being carried out to arrest the party workers and leaders.

The Mohammad Yunus government, which came to power in Bangladesh following a coup last year has been engaged in a never-ending cycle of oppression regarding its political opponents. Yunus government has vowed to finish off former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League. Special operations are being carried out to arrest the party workers and leaders. The police personnel who tried to stop the violence during the coup are also being thrown behind bars.

Additionally, members of Sheikh Hasina’s party are being harassed by the current administration. The “Operation Devil Hunt” has been initiated by the authorities to apprehend them and so far 4790 people have been taken into custody. The majority of individuals are members of the Awami League and related groups. The government does not want Awami League workers to expose its misdeeds. Army, police and paramilitary troops have been mobilised throughout the nation to arrest them.

The government has claimed that this campaign has been launched to catch criminals and improve law and order. Former MPs and ministers are also targeted, in addition to the Awami League members. The administration has so far arrested and imprisoned over 100 Awami League MPs and former ministers under multiple offenses including prominent woman leader Dipu Moni. Apart from Sheikh Hasina, about 200 leaders have fled to different countries including India to escape persecution from the government which is arresting the alleged criminals in the country.

However, it has not been able to nab even a single goon who attacked Sheikh Hasina’s house in broad daylight. Now, the government is targeting 1059 police officers who tried to quell the violence that occurred in Bangladesh in July and August. Cases have been filed against them on charges of shootings and killings during quota unrest and 41 have already been arrested. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, who was the head of police in Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina’s government has also been nabbed.

They are being hounded in the name of crimes against humanity. The government has also detained Asaduzzaman Mia, the former Dhaka police commissioner. He has been charged with the same offenses. The action is not only restricted to high-ranking police officials but the majority of officials who served as police commissioners of Bangladesh’s main cities under Sheikh Hasina’s tenure have also been imprisoned. The administration is accused of retaliating against them for their actions against Islamic fundamentalists.

