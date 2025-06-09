Bareilly’s Haidari Dal hunts Muslim women for being friends with Hindus: Who was Haider and how Islamist fanatics are enforcing Taliban-style moral policing in India

The incidents of Muslim youths harassing Muslim women and non-Muslim men seen together are on a rise in recent years. Now the ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ conspiracy theory peddlers are bullying Burqa-clad Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. They threaten them if they see them with non-Muslim boys. A group named Haidari Dal is harassing ‘suspected’ interfaith couples and even friends, in the name of protecting Islam and sanctity of ‘Burqa’.

Several videos of Haidari Dal members harassing Muslim girls for hanging out with Hindu or non-Muslim men has surfaced on social media. Some Muslim youths come and question the girls wearing burqa. These videos are posted on Instagram, in which the girls’ name, address, parents’ name and other identification is written.

A video is being said to be of Gandhi Udyan in Bareilly. In this, a Muslim youth asks, “Sister, listen to me. What is your name? Where do you live? What is the name of your father and brother?” Then he shouts loudly, “You will indulge in debauchery here, if there is no one in your house.” Along with this, he also takes information about the young man accompanying the girl.

Hindu organisations have protested in this matter. The organization’s leader Himanshu Patel has lodged a complaint on X. Taking cognisance of the matter, Kotwali area’s inspector Nitin Rana has lodged an FIR against some unknown people of the Haidari Dal.

थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्रान्तर्गत गांधी उद्यान पार्क में हैदरी दल नाम से कुछ युवको द्वारा युवक एवं युवतियों को रोककर नाम पता पूछने, वीडियो बनाने का प्रयास कर परेशान करने आदि प्रकरण में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर की जा रही का कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में CO CITY 1st की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/wxyWWwSxdL — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) June 8, 2025

Bhagwa Love Trap conspiracy theory: A dishonest Islamist counter to international phenomenon of Grooming Jihad/Love Jihad

‘Bhagwa Love trap’ is a baseless theory about Hindu outfits, supposedly training Hindu youth to lure, and entrap Muslim women and turn them into non-Muslims. OpIndia has reported that an Islamic cleric by the name of Sajjad Nomani has been making such outrageous claims since 2021.

The conspiracy theory soon took the form of a social media hashtag, which Islamists used to share videos of random hijab-wearing Muslim women and their male Hindu friends/ acquaintances and partners without their consent. The posts are often accompanied by emotional messages and seek public help in identifying the couples. Soon after, social media was rife with videos of Islamist mobs ambushing random Hindu-Muslim couples. This would then be followed by heated arguments, physical assault on Hindu men, and even molestation of Muslim women. The victims have been targeted on roads, restaurants, eateries, and even hotels.

There have been numerous instances when Muslim vigilantes verbally abused, physically assaulted and publicly humiliated interfaith couples, friends or classmates etc wherein the girl was Muslim and boy was Hindu. In many cases, Islamists forcibly removed Hijabs or Niqabs of Muslim women, filmed the victims and circulated their videos with dramatic Islamic religious music and hashtag #BhagwaLoveTrap, all in the name of ‘saving deen’ (Islam). They also resort to doxing Muslim women by sharing their personal details on social media, often with morphed pictures or misleading claims to incite Islamists to prevent Muslim women from interacting with Hindu and other non-Muslim men in their areas.

Interestingly, those who are often at the forefront of denying and even mocking grooming Jihad, colloquially called ‘Love Jihad’ wherein Muslim men lure Hindu and other non-Muslim women into their love trap, to sexually exploit them and convert them to Islam, are the one who cry ‘Bhagwa love trap’ at the mere site of a Muslim girl with Hindu or any non-Muslim youth.

This comes despite the fact that while there is no basis for claiming that Hindu or other non-Muslim men are deliberately targeting Muslim women for converting them, over the years, OpIndia has reported countless cases wherein Muslim youths either individually or as a part of grooming gangs have been targeting Hindu girls to sexually exploit them and coerce them into converting to Islam. It is essential to note that while Indian Islamists and their left-liberal cheerleaders quite conveniently dismiss love jihad/grooming jihad as ‘hoax’, ‘Hindutva conspiracy theory’ and whatnot, this pattern of Islamist perversion is not confined to India but has been traced in the United Kingdom and many other countries.

On social media, ‘members’ of Haidari Dal have uploaded many such videos in which they are getting Hindu and other non-Muslim girls married to Muslim youths and celebrating the same, however, these same Islamists allege Bhagwa Love Trap if Muslim girls choose to date Hindu men or hang out with them. For Islamists, women are an object or means of asserting their religious dominance. For them, trapping Hindu women and converting them to Islam is a ‘religious victory’ over Kafirs while Muslim women marrying Hindu men or dating them is an insult to Islam and no less than a defeat.

This perverted mindset drives Islamists to entrap non-Muslim women to convert them while also making sure that Muslim girls do not even interact with Hindu men, let alone dating or marrying them. Their illegal actions fuelled by jihadist mindset and conspiracy theories threatens personal freedoms and jeopardises safety of Muslim women and their Hindu friends or partners as well as poses a serious threat to communal harmony.

Based on local reports and social media videos, OpIndia has compiled several cases (here, here and here) where Hindu men and Muslim women were attacked by extremists under the pretext of the ‘Bhagwa love trap.’ These documented cases from various states of India, where Muslim mobs harassed interfaith couples and assaulted them in many cases, indicates the disturbing mainstreaming and rampancy of Muslim vigilante groups conducting illegal moral policing stripping individuals especially Muslim women of their personal freedom to mingle with people belonging to any religion.

So far, the details of who leads Haidari Dal, which has now expanded its tentacles in many cities in North India, remain unknown. However, with Bareilly Police launching an investigation into the activities of Haidari Dal (Bareilly), more revelations regarding this Islamist vigilante outfit is likely to emerge.

Haidari Dal: A multi-city Muslim vigilante group harassing Burqa-clad Muslim women and non-Muslim men

Haidari Dal is an informal Islamist vigilante group comprising Muslim men, who engage in moral policing against interfaith couples involving Muslim women and non-Muslim men. An Instagram page named ‘Haidari Dal Official’, which has now been taken down, used to post videos of self-declared Muslim vigilantes harassing Muslim women and their Hindu companions by alleging Bhagwa Love Trap conspiracy.

OpIndia came across many city-wise pages of Haidari Dal including one ‘Haidari Dal Pilibhit’. These pages peddle Islamist propaganda and further Bhagwa Love Trap falsehoods to villainise Hindu men and target Muslim girls. Similar hateful content was found on the Instagram page named ‘Haidari Dal Mumbai’.

While it is not confirmed whether these pages are interconnected or its administrators are essentially members of Haidari Dal, their posts are largely centred on anti-Hindu themes and full of content furthering Bhagwa Love Trap conspiracy theory.

They are several ‘fan pages’ of Haidari Dal, which are also constantly posting videos of of self-declared Muslim vigilantes harassing Burqa-clad Muslim women and their Hindu friends, or boyfriend. Many such pages named after Haidari Dal are active across multiple social media platforms with impunity and jeopardising the safety of numerous Muslim women and their male Hindu partners and friends

While there is no confirmation about the origins of Haidari Dal, it is said that this group is named after “Ali ibn Abi Talib” also known as Imam Ali and Haider, who was the cousin and son-in-law of Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Imam Ali is particularly remembered by Muslims for his role in leading the Muslim army to victory in the Battle of Khaybar in 629 CE against the Jewish tribes of Khaybar. Besides glorified mentions in Islamic texts, numerous folk songs and poem dedicated to Imam Ali also known as Haider (lion) are popular among Indian Muslims.

One such popular song is ‘Haider ki Talwar’ which glorifies Imam Ali for killing Kafirs (non-Muslims) and has lyrics “Ilaka Hil Raha Tha Vehdat Ke Naaron Se, Zara Si Der Mein Maidan Bhara Tha Kafir Ki Lashon Se, Jab Chali Haider Ki Talwar”. OpIndia reported earlier, however Muslim youths make lip-sync videos on social media on this particular part of the song to threaten non-Muslims and glorify violence against Kafirs.

Naming Islamist vigilante group as Haidari Dal suggests that just as Haider fought against Kafirs, these Islamists would fight against non-Muslims in the name of Islam using ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ lies as an excuse.