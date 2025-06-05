Thursday, June 5, 2025
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, cattle smuggled from India largely missing in Bangladesh markets this year due to enhanced border vigilance: Reports

As a result of absence of smuggled Indian cattle, local farmers are getting better prices for their livestock sold for sacrificial slaughter.

OpIndia Staff

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, vigilance along the India-Bangladesh has been heightened by security forces of both the countries. While Indian security forces have started to catch large number of Bangladeshis trying to enter India. Bangladeshi forces also have increased border activities to prevent Awami League party members escaping into India.

As a side-effect of this heightened vigilance, smuggling of cattle from India to Bangladesh has also come down significantly. And this has come as good news for cattle growers of Bangladesh ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Muslim festival of animal sacrifice.

Just days to go before the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, when millions of animals including cattle, goat, sheep, buffalo etc are slaughtered, sacrificial animal markets in Bangladesh are witnessing a surge in activities. As per a report by Daily Star, farmers and traders are in a better position this year, largely due to absence of smuggled animals from India.

As a result of absence of Indian cattle, local farmers are getting better prices for their livestock sold for sacrificial slaughter. While cattle prices remained low in the country due to economic depression caused by political turmoil, absence of cows and buffalos smuggled from India have brought relief for local farmers.

One trader said, “This time, smuggled cows and buffaloes didn’t end up in the market. While prices are lower than last year, the lack of smuggling animals means better prospects for local farmers.”

As per reports, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has also stepped up vigilance along the frontier to prevent illegal cross-border cattle smuggling, to safeguard the local market ecosystem. A BGB officer said that precautionary measures have been taken to curb cattle and leather smuggling during Eid-ul-Azha. Strict surveillance going on to maintain border security, added the official.

Not just smuggling of animal, legal import is not taking place as export and import activities between India and Bangladesh have been suspended during Muslim festival. Indian officials said that trade will resume from 9th June.

However, while animal smuggling has come down, it is still taking place in lower numbers. Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association have alleged that despite the rigorous surveillance at border, cows and buffaloes are still coming into Bangladesh through the borders with India and Myanmar.


