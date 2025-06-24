Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNumber of Indian tourists visiting Turkey sees a sharp drop after boycott calls over...
News Reports
Updated:

Number of Indian tourists visiting Turkey sees a sharp drop after boycott calls over its support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Report

The number of tourists from India to Turkey was 41,554 in May 2024. However, this May, the number stood at 31,659.

OpIndia Staff
Indians protesting to boycott Turkish Tourism

Following Operation Sindoor, Indians had called for a strong boycott of Turkey due to its support to Pakistan. Turkey supported Pakistan by providing it drones and other military equipment. The move justifiably angered Indians and many decided to look for other places as a tourist destination.

According to a News18 report, there was a sharp 24% decline in the number of Indian tourists visiting Turkey in May 2025, compared to May 2024—a month usually considered the peak of tourism in the country. The number of tourists from India to Turkey was 41,554 in May 2024. However, this May, the number stood at 31,659. The report adds that the impact could be more severe in the coming months as the full effect of the boycott becomes evident.

The backlash against Turkey started after India revealed, on May 9, that Turkish-made drones were used by Pakistan in the attack on India. The recovered debris included Songar Asisguard drones manufactured in Turkey. In response, major Indian travel portals such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and Cleartrip announced they will no longer promote tourism packages to Turkey, reinforcing the boycott sentiment across India.

Amidst this tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Cyprus, an arch rival of Turkey in the region, where he and the Cypriot President visited the historic center of Nicosia and walked along the UN ceasefire line—a powerful symbol of the island’s division. The President also showed Modi the mountainous northern region, occupied by Turkey since 1974.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Turkey to express gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support during the crisis. The Turkish government has shown that they will continue to side with Pakistan and work against Indian interests.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Rani Durgavati: The brave warrior queen from Mahoba who fought Akbar’s Mughal army, and died fighting for her people

Shriti Sagar -
Rani Durgavati, the warrior queen of the Gond kingdom, is remembered every year on June 24 for her courage and sacrifice. She bravely fought Mughal forces and chose martyrdom over surrender. Her legacy continues through cultural events and historical preservation efforts.
Fact-Check

Odisha: 40 members of ST woman’s family undergo ‘Shuddhi’ ritual after she marries a SC man, viral video misused on social media to blame...

OpIndia Staff -
In Odisha's Rayagada district, 40 members of a tribal family underwent a purification ritual after their daughter married an SC man. The video of the incident was misused to falsely claim 'casteist oppression', insinuating force by other castes.

SC considers guidelines for issuing OBC certificates to children of single mothers without paternal documents

Supreme Court comes to the rescue of Wazahat Khan, who had insulted Hindu Gods and filed FIR against Sarmishta Panoli for ‘insulting’ Islam

Wire tapes of main suspect Parmar erased, all but 1 accused walked free: On 40 years of Air India Kanishka bombing, a look at...

Pune: Muslim woman hurls meat at Ashadi Wari procession organized by Hindus, says ‘do whatever you want, I am not afraid of anyone’ when...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com