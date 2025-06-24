Following Operation Sindoor, Indians had called for a strong boycott of Turkey due to its support to Pakistan. Turkey supported Pakistan by providing it drones and other military equipment. The move justifiably angered Indians and many decided to look for other places as a tourist destination.

According to a News18 report, there was a sharp 24% decline in the number of Indian tourists visiting Turkey in May 2025, compared to May 2024—a month usually considered the peak of tourism in the country. The number of tourists from India to Turkey was 41,554 in May 2024. However, this May, the number stood at 31,659. The report adds that the impact could be more severe in the coming months as the full effect of the boycott becomes evident.

The backlash against Turkey started after India revealed, on May 9, that Turkish-made drones were used by Pakistan in the attack on India. The recovered debris included Songar Asisguard drones manufactured in Turkey. In response, major Indian travel portals such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and Cleartrip announced they will no longer promote tourism packages to Turkey, reinforcing the boycott sentiment across India.

Amidst this tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Cyprus, an arch rival of Turkey in the region, where he and the Cypriot President visited the historic center of Nicosia and walked along the UN ceasefire line—a powerful symbol of the island’s division. The President also showed Modi the mountainous northern region, occupied by Turkey since 1974.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Turkey to express gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support during the crisis. The Turkish government has shown that they will continue to side with Pakistan and work against Indian interests.