The meeting of G7, a group consisting of USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, is being held in Canada. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to Canada for this annual summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to this meeting by the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. PM Modi’s visit to Canada is taking place at a time when the relations between the two countries are trying to rebound after recent lows. Notably, Canada has become a refuge for Khalistani and Islamic terrorists in the last few years.

This G7 meeting in Canada is being held in Alberta. Prime Minister Modi is reaching Canada on Monday (June 16) for this summit to be held on 16-17 June 2025. Meanwhile, it is reported that Khalistani terrorists have planned protests and are thinking about even attacks on Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Alberta. This work can be carried out by many Khalistani terrorist organizations currently present in Canada. Many of these have been active for a long time.

Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)

Babbar Khalsa is one of the oldest and most organised Khalistani terrorist groups. It has its roots in the Babbar Akali movement of the 1920s, but it formally took shape in 1978 after clashes between the Akhand Kirtani Jatha and the Nirankaris on Baisakhi day.

Babbar Khalsa is banned in India under the UAPA law. After the assassination of Nirankari chief Gurbachan Singh on April 24, 1980, followers of Bibi Amarjit Kaur declared themselves as Babbar Khalsa. It started operating from Canadian soil in 1981.

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI funds its activities. This organisation was behind the bombing of Air India’s Kanishka plane in 1985, killing more than 300 people. Apart from this, this organisation had assassinated Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Its leader Wadhawa Singh Babbar currently lives in Pakistan.

Apart from Wadhawa Singh, terrorists like Lakhbir Landa, Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar currently work for Babbar Khalsa International. All of them want to spread unrest in India while sitting outside India.

International Sikh Youth Federation

The International Sikh Youth Federation is also banned by India under UAPA. It works through its branches in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the US. The main objective of ISYF is also to create Khalistan. This organization was earlier run by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Rode died in Pakistan in 2023. Currently his son Bhagat Brar is involved in its operations. He is a businessman in Canada but keeps visiting Pakistan to seek support for Khalistani activities. He is also kept on a no-fly list by Canada.

Apart from this, another terrorist Manveer Singh Duhda is currently living in Canada and gives money to ISYF and increases its terrorist activities. Apart from this, terrorists like Sulinder Singh Virk and Malkit Singh Fauji are also involved with this organisation.

Sikh Liberation Front

Sikh Liberation Front, a group of Khalistanis settled abroad, includes Khalistanis from Canada, Britain and America. It is different from other Khalistani groups because it has no formal online or public existence. It works more like a group than an organization.

It includes three groups from America and Canada. Indian security agencies keep a constant watch on its activities. Its work is currently looked after by Moninder Singh Bual. He is a resident of Vancouver, Canada and is close to Canadian Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh.

Khalistan Zindabad Force

Khalistan Zindabad Force, formed in 1993 under the leadership of terrorist Ranjit Singh Neeta, is currently banned in India under UAPA. Three KZF terrorists were recently killed in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. KZF mainly instigates Sikh youth online and gets them to launch attacks to create unrest.

KZF also carried out the attack on the post in SBS Nagar, Punjab. Its links extend from America, Canada, Malaysia to Germany and Nepal. This organization has taken responsibility for several terror attacks, from the blast in Jhelum Express in 1996 to the bomb blast in Paharganj, Delhi in 2000.

Its chief Neeta is also banned under UAPA. He is wanted by NIA and Punjab Police. A terrorist named Bhupinder Singh Bhinda is also involved in this organization. He had planned to kill the head of Dera Radhasoami Satsang Vyas, he was also sentenced in this case. Apart from this, a terrorist named Gurmeet Singh Bagga is also involved in this organization.

Sikhs For Justice

Sikh for Justice (SFJ) is a Khalistani organization working from America. It was formed in 2009 by lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. It also wants to create an independent Khalistan. SFJ has continuously organized Khalistan Referendum in the name of creating a separate state Khalistan all over the world. Apart from this, this organization has been continuously promoting terrorism on social media.

It was banned by the Modi government in 2019 under UAPA. This group sometimes tampers with the map of India and threatens to kill Indian leaders and officers. SFJ has also announced rewards for this work.

The face of this organization is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Pannu constantly uses social media to advance the Khalistani agenda. He has had links with many terrorists before this as well.

Khalistan Commando Force

Khalistan Commando Force was formed in 1986. Its aim was to create Khalistan through violence. These people used to get involved in armed attacks, kidnapping for ransom and robbing banks, raising funds to buy weapons and train people. Its leader was Paramjit Singh Panjwar.

Under the leadership of Panjwar, KCF carried out many terrorist attacks in the late 80s and 90s. These included political murders to murders in colleges. KCF also killed 10 Rai Sikhs in Ferozepur. Its aim was to create fear in the state of Punjab.

After this, they killed Major General B.N. Kumar, head of the Bhakra Beas Management Board, and 18 students at Thapar Engineering College in Patiala. Panjwar is the mastermind of KCF. He continuously hatches anti-India conspiracies.

Khalistan Tiger Force

Khalistan Tiger Force or KTF was founded by Jagtar Singh Tara. He was earlier a member of Babbar Khalsa International. Tara was involved in the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh on August 31, 1995. India has currently banned Khalistan Tiger Force.

Jagtar Singh Tara was arrested in 2015 from Thailand. This organization has links to Britain, Canada, America, France and even Spain. KTF includes terrorists like Arshdeep Dalla and Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal. They are constantly hatching anti-India conspiracies.

Threat of terror attack during PM Modi’s Canada visit

When a head of state attends a global summit, the focus is usually on cooperation, development and policy. But in the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Alberta for the G-7, Khalistani terrorists, sheltered by the Canadian government, have turned the tables.

The Khalistanis are not isolated voices living in hidden corners. They are heavily funded and spread across India, Europe and the US. In some cases, they are even being helped by entire governments.

Pakistan’s ISI is a well-known name in this story. The international community should indeed be concerned about how many of these terrorists roam freely in Canada, the UK, the US and mainland Europe. Countries that often promote human rights and the rule of law are the ones that provide shelter to these terrorists.

Khalistani terrorists have already shown by attacking Indian diplomats that they will not hesitate to target any Indian. In such a situation, the Mark Carney government in Canada needs to be wary of the threat these organisations pose.