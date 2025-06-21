In a horrifying incident a Hindu man was hacked to death by a group of Muslims in the Mukundwadi area of Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Thursday (19th June) night. Two others, including brother of the deceased sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, MIDC Cidco Police have arrested Mastan Qureshi alias Nanna (29), Samir Khan (19), Babar Shaikh (32), Sajid Qureshi alias Sajju (29) and Nasir Khan (20), who have been booked under relevant provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prashant Swami said that the accused were granted bail on Friday after being produced before a special court set up under the SC, ST Act on ground of technical reasons.

What was the incident

Deceased Nitin Sonaji Sankpal, his brother Sachin Sonaji Sankpal and their friend Datta Balaji Jadhav were having dinner in a local eatery in the Mukundwadi area. After dinner, when Nitin went out to urinate behind a nearby chicken shop, Mastan Qureshi objected to it and a heated altercation ensued between the two. According to police, “The argument escalated, drawing in Sachin and Datta, who rushed out on noticing the commotion. A fight ensued between the three men and Qureshi. In a fit of rage, Qureshi allegedly grabbed a clever used for chopping meat and attacked all the three men.”

All three injured were rushed to the hospital where Nitin was declared dead while the other two sustained serious injuries.

Nitin had a friendly nature

Nitin and Sachin lost their father at a very young age. Their mother raised them single-handedly. Nitin ran a tea and egg stall near the Cidco bus stand and was fond of photography. He was known to have a friendly nature and was socially well-connected. Nitin is survived by his wife and three children. His brother Sachin, who worked in lift maintenance in Pune, has two children.