India is all set to test its most formidable missile yet, the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM). The missile has been developed under DRDO’s top-secret “Project Vishnu”. The indigenous weapon is three times faster and boasts over triple the range of BrahMos. It has the ability to strike targets at 11,000 KMPH and has a range of 1,500 KMs. Once deployed, the ET-LDHCM will put India alongside the US, Russia and China in the exclusive club of nations that have operational hypersonic missile capabilities.

Technological leap from BrahMos

The ET-LDHCM operates at hypersonic speeds of Mach-8 while BrahMos can achieve a max speed of Mach-3. The high speed enables the ET-LDHCM to reach targets within minutes. It uses an air-breathing scramjet engine that allows it to draw oxygen from the atmosphere for combustion. The technology eliminates the need for heavy onboard oxidisers. It results in greater speeds and reduced launch weight. Furthermore, it can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing between 1,000 and 2,000 KG.

Designed to defeat modern defences

The ET-LDHCM is not just fast, it is also extremely versatile and stealthy. It flies at low altitude, making it difficult to detect using radar. Furthermore, its ability to manoeuvre mid-flight allows it to evade most air defence systems. It is also capable of operating in extreme conditions, including heat levels up to 2,000°C, with heat-resistant and oxidation-proof coatings that ensure high performance even after sea or air launch.

Strategic dominance across land, air and sea

The missile can be launched from land, air, or sea. It provides unmatched operational flexibility. Whether targeting strategic military bunkers, enemy command centres, radar stations, or naval destroyers, ET-LDHCM offers precision with minimal warning. This makes it an ideal deterrent against both Pakistan and China, particularly in the current climate of heightened regional tensions.

More than just a missile

While the ET-LDHCM represents a significant military achievement, its implications go beyond warfare. The underlying hypersonic technologies could benefit space launches, disaster response, and even boost India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem by creating jobs and opportunities for domestic industries.