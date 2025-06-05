The Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to traverse swiftly between Katra and Srinagar, shortening travel time and setting a new standard of comfort for the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir on the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on 6th June.

The new semi-high-speed train will travel 150 kilometers between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and Nowgam station in Srinagar. It will be fitted with automatic doors, anti-spall layers and heating systems. On 23rd January, the Indian Railways ran a test run of the Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar.

The project was originally scheduled to launch on 19th April, however due to unfavorable weather, it was postponed. The inauguration was further delayed as a result of the 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi was supposed to attend its opening in Srinagar prior to the Pakistan-sponsored assault. According to officials, he will now flag off the train from Katra in the Jammu region.

There are currently train services running between the Kashmir’s Baramulla-Srinagar to Sangaldan. Officials stated, “Trains can now run between the entire stretch since Sangaldan and Katra in Jammu have been connected via rail.”

Additionally, PM Modi will also inaugurate two engineering wonders: India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji Khad and the highest railway bridge in the world over the Chenab.

The railways successfully conducted its first “trial special train” last month, which transported soldiers on the Katra-Qazigund section, including the Chenab Bridge which is in the last segment that connects Kashmir to the rest of India through rail.

An extraordinary engineering achievement

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) stands as one of the most significant railway projects ever pursued in independent India. The project, which is 272 kilometers long and runs across the untamed Himalayas, was constructed for ₹43,780 crore. It connects valleys, ridges and mountain passes.

Ballast-less tracks were laid over bridges and tunnels, crossing deep valleys as part of the USBRL project. 90% of the route passes over 943 bridges and 36 major tunnels totaling 119 kilometers, including the T-50, India’s largest railway tunnel which is more than 12.7 kilometers long.

Another important component of the USBRL is the prominent Banihal-Qazigund Railway Tunnel, often called the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel. Located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, this 11.215 kilometre long tunnel is an essential part of the railway line that connects Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of India.

The train unites remote places with the national rail network and ushers in a new era of mobility, trade and tourism for Jammu and Kashmir. It has been designed to overcome the region’s harsh geography. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar is intended to optimize the impact of this connectivity. It is engineered to withstand the severe Himalayan winters. As low as minus 20 degrees Celsius can not affect its operation.

The train’s year-round functioning and comfort are guaranteed by heated windshields, sophisticated heating systems and insulated restrooms. A snow removal train that travels ahead to clear the tracks supports this route, guaranteeing year-round operation. Likewise, seismic dampers have been placed to absorb shocks, making travel in this high-risk area safer and more comfortable.

The train has climate-specific modifications to enable clear visibility during the brutal winter months, providing advanced heating systems in below-freezing conditions and have heating elements incorporated in the driver’s front looking glass for defrosting. The Vande Bharat train will traverse the Chenab Bridge, which is positioned 359 meters above mean sea level.

Together, these measures are revolutionizing Jammu and Kashmir’s public transportation system to make it more dependable, resilient and equipped for the future. The train will also cross the Anji Khad bridge, India’s first cable-stayed bridge on the Katra-Banihal route. The 725-meter bridge, which is 331 meters above mean sea level is supported by 96 cables.

It is higher than the Eiffel Tower rising 1,178 feet over the Chenab River. An official stated, “The trains and the security apparatus are in place for operation.” There will only be four stations, Srinagar, Banihal, Jammu Tawi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, between Srinagar and Jammu.

Timings and schedule

The Ministry has authorized four Vande Bharat trains, specifically the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express (26401/26402) and the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express (26403/26404), two from Srinagar and two from Jammu, according to an official announcement.

The Srinagar-Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat Express (26402) would depart Srinagar at 2 pm every day, with the exception of Tuesdays and arrive in Jammu at 6:50 pm, based on the communique’s approximate schedule. A similar service would be provided by the Srinagar-Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat Express (26404), which leaves Srinagar at 8 am and arrives in Jammu at 12:40 pm every day except Wednesday.

With the exception of Wednesday, the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express (26403) will operate every day. It leaves at 1:20 pm from Jammu and arrives in Srinagar at 6:00 pm. Similarly, the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express (26401) will depart from Jammu at 6.20 am and arrive in Srinagar at 11.10 am every day except Tuesday.

The order stresses a timely launch with a convenient date and describes the introduction of new train services based on Northern Railway’s proposals. It’s possible that the inaugural train could be a special service that eventually links to the normal timetable. It also pointed out the importance to ensure that the changes are executed in accordance with these guidelines.

The Vande Bharat Express train’s fare from Katra to Srinagar has not yet been formally declared, but according to railway input, it could be around Rs 1600 for an AC chair car and Rs 2500 for an executive chair car. It would accommodate 530 passengers and features seven luxury class coaches and one executive class coach.

A separate goods train service will also operate in accordance with seasonal needs, particularly to facilitate the transportation of fresh vegetables and other necessities. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will launch passenger service between Baramulla in North Kashmir and Katra.

According to other reports, the prime minister is expected to flag off two Vande Bharat trains: one from Katra to Srinagar and the other from Srinagar to Katra. These trains will currently only run between the two cities. There is now no direct Vande Bharat service between Jammu and Srinagar due to ongoing development at the Jammu Railway Yard. Passengers will need to change trains at Katra to continue their journey until this work is completed, which should be concluded by August or September.

Vande Bharat brings development

The road trip from Katra to Srinagar takes at least six to seven hours whereas the Vande Bharat train journey would only require three hours. People will be able to travel from Jammu to Srinagar and back that same evening owing to the Vande Bharat trains, per Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train would help the people of Kashmir by making it easier and less expensive to transport items like apples, dry fruits, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, etc. to other regions of the nation. It is also expected that the cost of shipping everyday items from other parts of the nation to the valley will drop dramatically. Land was also identified for three of the four cargo terminals to be constructed between Banihal and Baramulla.

The Katra and Srinagar segments of the Vande Bharat Express will enable smooth travel to and from 18 significant stations for the convenience of residents along the route, including Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkote, Sangaldan, Sumber, Khari, Banihal, Shahabad Hill Halt, Qazigund, Sadura, Anantnag, Bijbehara, Panzgam, Avantipora, Ratnipora, Kakapora and Pampore.

How the ambitious project came to fruition

The Himalayas are young, and the seismically most active Zones IV and V are home to the geologically unstable Shivalik Hills and Pir Panjal mountains. Bridge and tunnel building were greatly hindered by the challenging terrain which receives a lot of snow in the winter.

Over 205 kilometers of motorable roads, including 320 bridges and a tunnel, were constructed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to move personnel, heavy equipment and building supplies to construction sites, many of which were on steep mountain slopes with an elevation of 70 degrees or more.

Given the difficulties in building enormous bridges and intricate tunnels in hazardous mountainous terrain, railway engineers developed a revolutionary technique called the Himalayan Tunneling Method (HTM), in which horseshoe-shaped tunnels were constructed rather than the more common D-shaped ones. With this approach, the site curves downward, strengthening the structure where loose soil is present above it.

The broad gauge railway line possesses a ruling gradient of 0.5-1 percent, thus avoiding the need for bank engines in a region characterized by mountains. Originally, diesel engines were supposed to power the trains with the option to electrify them later. Every significant bridge, tunnel and train station will have CCTV cameras and lighting. The tunnels and track have been constructed to require minimal maintenance.

Transformation of railways in Jammu and Kashmir

A 48-kilometer line that ran through Khari and Sumber from Banihal to Sangaldan was put into service in February 2024. Additionally, the 185.66-kilometer Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan segment was electrified. PM Modi inaugurated services between Sangaldan and Baramulla and marked the start of the valley’s first electric train.

In January 2025, the 111-kilometer Banihal-Katra section’s final safety assessments went underway. This section consists of 4 seven-kilometer bridges and 97 kilometers of tunnels. On the other hand, Jammu Railway Station which is being renovated would include eight platforms and contemporary conveniences.

Indian Railways also opened the new Jammu Railway Division in January, which is part of Northern Railway and has its headquarters in Jammu. It will serve Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and portions of Punjab. Large portions of the former Firozpur Division have been reallocated to this 70th division of Indian Railways which will improve operations in the area and oversee significant portions of the USBRL.

A 25 kilometer section between Udhampur and Katra, as well as 184 kilometres of the completed route between Sangaldan in Jammu and Baramulla in Kashmir are currently served by local trains. The remaining portion, the final 63-kilometer Katra-Sangaldan section is also now open to the public.

In 1983, the Congress government, then headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, placed the first foundation stone for the Udhampur-Srinagar rail line. However, it wasn’t until the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government declared it a national project in 2002 when actual work commenced.

Connecting India via Railways

The USBRL has been finished in stages since it was approved in 1994-1995 and certified as a National Project in 2002. The following important portions have already been commissioned: Banihal-Qazigund (2013), Udhampur-Katra (2014), Banihal-Baramulla (2009) and Banihal-Sangaldan (2020). Last year, a successful Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train trial run was also carried out on the electrified Reasi-Sangaldan line.

There is more to this development than merely a new train service. It serves as a testament to the advancements made in the area’s railway system during the previous eleven years of Modi government. The railway map of Jammu and Kashmir has been meticulously and intentionally redrawn. Once viewed as far-flung aspirations, projects have evolved into valuable links between people, livelihoods and locations.

A dedicated railway division, station modernization and complete electrification have put the area squarely on track for faster, cleaner and more equitable expansion. Furthermore, the Modi government has successfully linked the valley with the rest of the country. The railway network has seen significant expansion since 2014, connecting parts of India that previously had only a distant dream of such services.

From the northeast to Kashmir, the railways have played a crucial role in linking even the most isolated regions to the rest of the country, providing people with both comfort and convenience. The railways have notably connected remote regions, aiding in economic growth and development. The project will greatly improve the lives of locals while also advancing industries including horticulture, tourism, agriculture and education.

Once considered isolated, the north-east region along with the underdeveloped and terror-affected Kashmir, has now integrated into the mainstream of India’s success story under Modi government and the recent developments stand as evidence of this transformation. Moreover, the current focus on bolstering rail infrastructure in these areas signifies a commitment to integration and inclusive development. This new train link would fulfill a seven-decade-old dream of national unification by connecting Kashmir and Kanyakumari with a continuous railway line.