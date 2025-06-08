Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kananaskis, Alberta, in Canada to attend the G7 summit from 15th to 17th June. Pro-Khalistani groups in Canada have announced a series of protests to coincide with PM Modi’s visit. Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is at the forefront of these protests. The organisation has released a provocative video threatening to “ambush Modi politics from landing to take-off”.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is the general counsel of SFJ, accused PM Modi of exporting “transnational terrorism from Pakistan to Canada”. In the video message, he said, “I want to thank Mark Carney, more of a businessman than a Canadian PM, for giving pro-Khalistan Sikhs a historic opportunity to ambush Modi’s politics right in front of G7 nations”.

Accusations over Nijjar killing and ‘murder-for-hire’ plots

According to SFJ, these protests are aimed at pressuring G7 nations to hold PM Modi accountable for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June last year in an apparent gang war. Pannun also claimed that India had plotted to kill so-called Khalistan referendum organisers abroad and described those as “murder-for-hire” schemes.

Furthermore, he extended his support to Pakistan and referred to India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor as a “terror attack on Pakistan targeting masjids”. Notably, the operation was launched in retaliation to the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus.

Sikh Federation Canada joins calls for sanctions

The Sikh Federation Canada has also opposed PM Modi’s invitation to the G7 summit. The organisation has urged Ottawa to withdraw it unless New Delhi agrees to cooperate in ongoing Canadian investigations into Nijjar’s murder and other transnational conspiracies. The organisation went further and demanded targeted sanctions on senior Indian officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It also called upon the Canadian government to “publicly reaffirm that it will demand accountability from India for documented interference, violence, and assassination plots in Canada.”

Khalistani groups plan to pay tribute to Indira Gandhi’s killers

According to investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan, Khalistani groups are not only planning to “ambush” and “kill” PM Modi’s politics at the Alberta G7 but also to pay tribute to the so-called “martyrs”, including Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, the killers of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Khalistanis planning to “ambush” and “kill” the Indian PM Modi’s politics at the Alberta G7 next week are gathering at the Vancouver Art Gallery to pay tribute to their so‑called “martyrs,” including the two men who shot former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to death.



Among… pic.twitter.com/OWkpjoEvPu — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) June 8, 2025

Among those who will be remembered by the Khalistani groups are Bibi Satnam Kaur and Bibi Waheguru Kaur, who were used as suicide bombers on Indian Army tanks.

No official response from Ottawa

So far, the newly elected Canadian government has not issued any official statement responding to the protest calls or the demand to rescind PM Modi’s G7 invitation. Notably, diplomatic ties between India and Canada remain strained following former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s murder. India has consistently rejected the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor involved precision airstrikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. Following India’s military attack on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces attempted to retaliate. India not only neutralised the attack but also launched airstrikes on Pakistani airbases and other military establishments, bringing the hostile nation to its knees. Pakistan’s DGMO called India’s DGMO and sought a ceasefire, which India obliged. However, after the announcement of the ceasefire, Pakistan kept sending drones to attack India for another two days. India has categorically said that Operation Sindoor has only been paused, not ended.