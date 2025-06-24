“Canada unequivocally stands against terrorism”. Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, said this on 23rd June 2025, as he called the 1985 Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing the deadliest attack in Canadian history. PM Carney stated that the Air India Kanishka bombing must never be forgotten by the people of Canada. However, Carney himself forgot or rather deliberately skipped mentioning that it was the Khalistani terrorists who attacked and killed 329 people, including 268 Canadian nationals.

“Forty years ago, innocent civilians, including 268 Canadians, were killed in the bombing of Air India Flight 182. This terrorist attack remains the deadliest attack in our country’s history – one we must never forget. As we mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember the victims of the Air India bombing and all others who have lost their lives to terrorism,” PM Carney said.

“Canada will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism. Canada’s new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, and we will deliver on our mandate of change to keep communities safe,” Carney added.

On the 23rd of June 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

Recently, Canada’s premier intelligence agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), for the first time, officially acknowledged that Khalistani extremists are using Canadian soil to promote, fundraise, and plan violence in India.

This came right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney “agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to the relationship” and decided to restore High Commissioners to each other’s capitals.

Since assuming office in March 2025, Mark Carney has adopted a pragmatic and economy-focused approach in resetting Indo-Canada relations. Unlike former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who mindlessly blamed Indian government for plotting Nijjar’s killing to appease his Khalistani votebank, PM Carney has been careful about relations with India.

Carney’s invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit was a gesture reflecting the Canadian government’s renewed approach towards India. Despite the previous Trudeau government’s slandering and villainising of the Indian government, PM Modi accepted the G7 invite, demonstrating India’s intent to start afresh as the Canadian government under a new leader mends its ways.

Canadian government wants to fight terrorism, but without acknowledging its Khalistani source: How Canada continues to harbour all sorts of terrorists

While Canada under PM Carney has adopted a positive approach towards India, discontinuing the hostilities fostered by former PM Trudeau to appease Khalistani vote bank, Canada is still very far away from acknowledging its terrorist problem. Even before Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister of Canada in 2015, the country has had a past of fostering and shielding Khalistani elements. Justin Trudeau’s father and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau had shielded Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar by refusing his extradition to India. Khalistanis have long been using Canadian soil to push their secessionist agenda under various governments. However, none had surrendered before Khalistanis the way Justin Trudeau did.

Notably, while pro-Khalistan Sikhs are a minority in Canada, they hold significant political influence and thus, not only Liberal Party leaders but even Conservatives try not to upset these anti-India elements.

Perhaps that is the reason why even Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre did not make a mention of Khalistani terrorists in his social media posts remembering the victims of Kanishka bombing. Poilievre talked about “defeating” terrorism, however, he could not muster courage to name the Khalistani terrorists who continue to infest Canadian streets with their anti-India protests and eulogise Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar.

“Today we remember the 329 innocent lives lost in the Air India Flight 182 bombing—most of them Canadians. It remains the worst mass murder in our history. On the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember these souls and resolve to fight terrorism at home and abroad, in all its forms. Canada’s Conservatives will always be committed to defeating terrorism, protecting the innocent and upholding freedom,” Poilievre said.

Today we remember the 329 innocent lives lost in the Air India Flight 182 bombing—most of them Canadians. It remains the worst mass murder in our history.



On the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember these souls and resolve to fight terrorism at home… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 23, 2025

In the last few years, Khalistani separatists in Canada vandalised Hindu temples in Surrey, Georgetown, Toronto, Brampton, Vancouver and other areas of Canada, while the police little to nothing to stop this. Khalistani terrorists often deface walls of Hindu temples with Hinduphobic and anti-India slogans.

Khalistani terrorists raising anti-India slogans, staging mock assassination enactments of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, desecrating Indian flags, raising anti-Hindu slogans and attacking Indian diplomats has been a outrageous ‘normal’ in Canada. The Canadian government and law enforcement authorities allow Khalistani terrorists to operate with impunity all in the name of freedom of expression and right to protest.

From farcical referendums on Khalistan to parades depicting the 1984 assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, Canada allowed perpetual disrespect of former and current Indian prime ministers, Indian diplomats, and the Hindu community.

Not to forget, former PM Justin Trudeau mindlessly accused the Indian government of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who used fraudulent tactics to obtain Canadian citizenship and his citizenship status remains doubtful years after his killing. The same Khalistani terrorist who was not only involved in running terrorist camps but also visited Pakistan, was on the no-fly list in Canada, had contacts with Khalistani terrorists and was involved in anti-India activities. However, instead of expatriating him to India, which designates him as a Khalistani terrorist, the Canadian government provided him safe haven and after his killing, Nijjar was remembered with a minute of silence in Canadian Parliament.

It, however, was not shocking as in September 2023, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran, without disclosing the fact that Hunka was a member of a SS unit established in 1943 by the Nazis for handling Jewish Holocaust operations.

In addition to siding with the Nazis, Canada has also been a safe haven for Islamic terrorists. Back in the 1990s, Canada housed Algerian terrorist Ahmed Ressam, who later executed the foiled plot to bomb Los Angeles International Airport in late December 1999. Ressam sought political asylum in Canada, claiming that a fake terrorism case was brought up against him and he was subjected to torture in Algeria. Ressam not only managed to stay in Canada but also went to Afghanistan to complete his terror training, and return to Canada via Pakistan, South Korea, and Los Angeles, and plan to blow up the Los Angeles Airport. Fortunately, he was arrested while on his way to execute the bomb blast.

Notaby, Canada has refused to cooperate with Indian law enforcement agencies for decades and continues to harbour Khalistani terrorists. The inability of Canadian authorities to properly deal with Khalistani elements and recent attacks on Indian diplomats, senior officials, and leaders have brought the India-Canada relationship to its lowest point. Every effort by the Indian government to seek Canada’s cooperation in tackling the Khalistani menace, was responded with the filmy excuses including safeguarding the “human rights” of the criminals wanted by India. Canada had also refused to extradite Hardeep Singh Nijjar despite India providing ample evidence indicating his anti-India activities.

There are hundreds of Khalistani elements operating in Canada, posing a serious threat not only to India’s sovereignty but also to law and order in Canada. Instead of curbing these elements, Canada consistently shields them just for the sake of votes.

Multiple Khalistani terrorists outfits are active in Canada and operating with impunity since neither government and police, nor the political opposition dares to call out Khalistani terrorists nor its enablers in the country.

Babbar Khalsa is one of the oldest and most organised Khalistani terrorist groups. Babbar Khalsa is banned in India under the UAPA law. Funded by Pakistan’s ISI, Babbar Khalsa started operating from Canadian soil in 1981. This organisation was behind the bombing of Air India’s Kanishka plane in 1985, killing more than 300 people. Apart from this, this organisation had assassinated the Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Despite there being undeniable evidence of Babbar Khalsa’s presence in Canada, the Canadian authorities have not imposed a ban on this Khalistani terror outfit.

Similarly, Khalistani terrorists belonging to the International Sikh Youth Federation (banned in India under UAPA) is also active in Canada, Germany and USA. This organisation was earlier run by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew, Lakhbir Singh Rode. Rode died in Pakistan in 2023. Currently, his son Bhagat Brar is involved in its operations. He is a businessman in Canada but keeps visiting Pakistan to seek support for Khalistani activities. He is also kept on a no-fly list by Canada. Another terrorist, Manveer Singh Duhda, is currently living in Canada and gives money to ISYF and increases its terrorist activities.

There are numerous such Khalistani outfits active in Canada, including Khalistan Zindabad Force, Sikh Liberatin Front, Khalistan Commando Force, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s Sikhs For Justice, and Khalistan Tiger Force among others. All these Khalistani terror outfits have been involved in multiple terror attacks and anti-India conspiracies, however, the Canadian authorities provided a safe haven to them.

While Justin Trudeau has been notorious for mollycoddling Khalistani terrorists and allowing their anti-India and anti-Hindu activities on Canadian soil unchecked for his political gains, even under the watch of current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Khalistani terrorists are carrying out anti-India activities with having little to no repurcussions to face.

Mark Carney became the Prime Minister of Canada in March this year. While it was expected that the new Prime Minister will curb if not completely discontinue his predecessor’s Khalistani appeasement politics, not much has changed on ground.

Ahead of the G7 summit in Canada earlier in June this year, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited, Khalistanis carried out protests and peddled anti-India propaganda. Khalistanis were seen using kids to desecrate the Indian tricolour and make them kick the portraits of PM Narendra Modi.

From the visuals, it became clear that the children were being encouraged to defile the Indian flag and the portrait of the Indian Prime Minister by Khalistanis standing away from the frame. A total of 6 children were involved in the disturbing action. Even on the 40th anniversary of Kanishka bombing, Khalistanis disrupted an event at the memorial site in Vancouver, where families of the 1985 Khalistani attack’s victims had gathered.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — June 23, 2025

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Air India bombing, Canada’s deadliest act of terrorism. Families and friends of the 331 victims gathered at the memorial site in Vancouver under heavy police presence to honour the lives lost in the tragic… pic.twitter.com/fKllP0Zon7 — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) June 24, 2025

In Canada, Khalistani terrorists who posed as separatist leaders were welcomed by a sympathetic political and social environment. They used “human rights” and “self-determination” narratives to advance their agenda in the country. India has attempted to extradite several dangerous Khalistani terrorists from Canada. Irrespective of the party in power, Canada has never fulfilled these extradition requests as seen in the case of Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar among others.

From the masterminds of Kanishka bombing, Pakistan-backed Khalistani terrorists, Islamists to all sorts of terrorists and anti-India as well as anti-Hindu elements found a safe haven in Canada over the last few decades. And yet, the Canadian government, on one hand, talks about never forgetting Canada’s deadliest terror attack, on the other, does not even mention who the attackers were, why they killed innocent civilians, most of whom were Canadians.

40 years have passed, but Canada never asked why Khalistani extremists from India masquerading as oppressed, suppressed and depressed asylum seekers got entry into Canada, got citizenships, formed anti-India groupings, used Canadian soil for their nefarious anti-India and Hinduphobic agenda and yet remained away from justice.

While Khalistanis are a small minority among the Canadian Sikhs, Sikh donors have consistently favoured the Liberal Party over the past decade, which has encouraged Liberal politicians to adopt positions that align with the interests of the Sikh community, including controversial issues tied to Khalistan.

It is essential to note that Khalistani extremists are not only indulging in anti-India and anti-Hindu activities but are also invovled in other crimes including visa frauds, drugs trafficking, shooting, gang-related violence, among others.

Khalistanis operate as a consolidated votebank, and in Canada, both the Liberal Party and the Conservatives do not want to upset this vote bank, even at the cost of upsetting a powerful ally like India and creating a massive law and order challenge in their own country. It is this political compulsion that stops Canadian politicians from even mentioning Khalistani terrorists while condemning a terror attack carried out by Khalistanis.