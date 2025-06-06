When the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) isn’t busy promoting terrorists or pushing propaganda against regimes—especially those democratically elected but inconvenient to its narrow ideological agenda—it spends its time deceiving its own British audience by whitewashing horrific crimes like the sexual exploitation perpetrated by Pakistani grooming gangs.

This week, Newsnight on BBC presented perhaps the most grotesque display of institutional gaslighting the British public has seen in recent times — and that bar is already subterranean.

Billed as a “serious conversation” on grooming gangs — a subject that should evoke shame, introspection, and accountability — the program did what British leftwing institutions such as BBC have mastered over the past two decades: shifting the spotlight from the victims to the optics, from uncomfortable truths to misleading data charts, and from culpability to contexualisation.

"That is not true."



DCC Becky Riggs, national policing lead on child protection and abuse investigations, rejects suggestions by Robert Jenrick MP that group based child sexual exploitation – i.e. grooming – is committed predominately by British Pakistani men.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/o0VufvzB5s — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 2, 2025

At the centre of this farce was a chart — proudly displayed on national television — showing that 55% of grooming gang suspects were “White British” while only 12.9% were Pakistani. But what should have been an exercise in reckoning was shamelessly turned into an audition for PR by the BBC and the police officer invited on the show. The police officer, whose department spent years systematically failing victims as it looked the other way, declared former immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s claim that grooming gangs are “predominantly Pakistani” as “misleading.”

After all, how a cop can be trusted when her own department had asked a victim of Rotherham grooming gang to delete her posts on child sexual abuse. An official from a department that was spooked by online discussions of rampant sexual abuse can scarcely be trusted to own up their failure in the full glare of national television.

But what the BBC didn’t want their viewers to notice was that the very same chart they used to shield Pakistani grooming gangs showed only 31 per cent of all suspects. The other 69% of cases? No recorded ethnicity. Nearly seven out of ten suspects weren’t even represented in the data — but BBC, in its infinite wisdom, decided this was enough to declare Jenrick factually wrong and politically motivated.

This isn’t journalism. This is narrative laundering aimed at protecting the grooming gangs belonging to Pakistani heritage that have for years sexually assaulted British citizens with impunity.

And even if we take their cooked numbers at face value — the 12.9% Pakistani representation in a country where Pakistanis form just 2-3% of the population — we’re still looking at a 4x to 6x overrepresentation. That’s not a minor statistical anomaly. That’s a sociological red flag — the very one the British state has spent two decades trying to burn, bury, and forget.

But the BBC didn’t stop at misleading data. They cherry-picked timeframe too. The data presented was from 2024 — one year. As if grooming gang crimes are COVID-19 that came into existence only recently. These are multi-year, often multi-decade crimes — where police and social services routinely took longer to act than it takes to build a cathedral. In Rotherham alone, the official estimate was 1,400 girls abused over 16 years. That scale doesn’t fit neatly into a one-year chart — so the BBC just pretends it never happened.

Considering definitions of crimes or lack therof, “Grooming gangs” isn’t an official crime category in the UK. Conservatives tried to introduce one this year, but it was blocked. Which means that any “analysis” can quietly lump together lone online predators, familial abuse, and consensual but underage relationships to dilute the distinct and proven pattern of group-based exploitation — almost always involving older Pakistani Muslim men preying on vulnerable white British girls. That is the very pattern documented in Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Keighley, and Oxford.

But the BBC doesn’t want you to focus on that pattern. It wants you to focus on political correctness, on how saying “Pakistani men” might upset “community relations,” on how “far-right” groups could misuse the truth — as if the real problem is not rapists, but those who might cite their ethnicity.

Moreover, the BBC’s reliance on police crime data which, as the UK’s own statistical watchdog reminded everyone in 2014, does not meet the standards of national statistics due to inconsistent and unreliable recording. But when the goal is narrative crafting, why bother with credibility?

It doesn’t end there. The officer on Newsnight, with survivors in the room — some of whom waited decades for justice — chose to spend time discrediting a Tory MP rather than admitting to the institutional failure of his own force. This, in front of women who were trafficked, raped, discarded — many by men protected by cultural sensitivities and political cowardice.

This isn’t just a media failure. This is institutional betrayal of the highest order.

To believe the BBC, one has to assume:

Every grooming gang suspect is arrested. Every suspect self-reports ethnicity accurately, even if they don’t speak English. Every crime is recorded honestly and without pressure from “diversity departments.”

Anyone who has followed these cases knows these assumptions are fanciful. Police have, in documented cases, ignored abuse because the perpetrators were Pakistani. Council officials have stayed silent for fear of being labelled racist. Survivors were accused of lying. Whistleblowers were fired.

And now, in 2025, BBC has learned nothing. This episode of Newsnight wasn’t a discussion. It was a defence — of a failed bureaucracy, of compromised data, and of a cultural elite more interested in social engineering than child protection.

Robert Jenrick said grooming gangs are predominantly Pakistani. He is right — both in data and in spirit. That makes him inconvenient to the BBC, but it makes him honest.

The BBC, meanwhile, has shown us once again that for Britain’s establishment, the truth is optional. The narrative is not.

And that is the most dangerous grooming of all.

As Conservative MP Chris Philp (Croydon South) recently pointed out, “A 20-year study shows that the majority of rape gang prosecutions related to perpetrators of Pakistani origin—83%.” And yet, BBC’s Newsnight went on to blatantly misrepresent these facts in a recent broadcast, continuing a long tradition of editorial obfuscation in the name of political correctness.

A 20 year study shows that the majority of rape gang prosecutions related to perpetrators of Pakistani origin – 83%



Newsnight misrepresented the facts last night



The cover up has to end



We need an proper national inquiry pic.twitter.com/Qrfe9EsKk8 — Chris Philp MP (@CPhilpOfficial) June 3, 2025

Philp rightly stated: “The cover-up has to end. We need a proper national inquiry.” But instead of investigating systemic grooming crimes and the authorities’ long-standing reluctance to act, the BBC has repeatedly chosen to gaslight victims, mislead the public, and protect the reputations of offenders—so long as they fit into a shielded identity category.

While British media institutions were busy gaslighting their viewers, OpIndia has, for years, been among the few news outlets consistently reporting the truth about the UK grooming gang scandal. From detailed reports on Rotherham and Rochdale, to trenchant critiques of the BBC’s spin machine, OpIndia has documented the systemic failures of British authorities to act—not because they didn’t know, but because they were afraid of the optics.

OpIndia’s coverage has not only chronicled the scale and horror of these crimes, but has also highlighted BBC’s penchant to meddle into other countries’ internal affairs with biased reportage while ignoring the cultural, religious, and ideological dimensions of crises bedeviling the UK. Whether it’s the cowardice of political leaders, the complicity of law enforcement, BBC has chose to either turn a blind eye to them all or give it a spin in its appalling bid at manipulating public opinion.