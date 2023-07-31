Arguing on behalf of Insar Hussain, one of the eight accused in the Rochdale child sexual abuse case, Meyrick Williams on 27th July said the victim, called Girl A, displayed “a vivid imagination”. The trial in the Rochdale grooming gang scandal has been ongoing at the Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, United Kingdom. Eight men, all but one being Muslims, are being tried for raping minor girls over a period of four years. But the chilling facts of the case tell that the abuse gangs are not new to the UK and the exploitation has been ongoing unabated for decades.

Rochdale grooming gangs are known for the Rochdale child sexual abuse scandal which dates back to earlier than 2008. The grooming gangs largely comprised of men of Pakistani descent, who raped young girls and supplied them to their connections further to be raped and abused for years. The organized gangs continue to be active to this day.

The Rochdale scandal came at a time when the UK was still struggling to crack down on the paedophilic gangs of Rotherham, known for the Rotherham sexual abuse scandal, which was active from the 1980s to 2013. The paedophiles of Rotherham too were Pakistanis. Similarly, more than 1000 children were exploited in the Telford abuse scandal which went on for years as authorities turned a blind eye.

Rochdale, Rotherham, Oxford, Telford, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, Burnley, High Wycombe, Leicester, Dewsbury, Middlesbrough, Peterborough, Bristol, Halifax, Newcastle, Huddersfield, and Hull are only some of the regions in the United Kingdom where the largely Islamist grooming gangs freely went about their perversion.

The ongoing Rochdale trials continue to serve as a chilling reminder of the Rotherham horror even as political correctness has shielded the Islamists and delayed justice for victims. The leftist British media too has been complicit in this crime of diverting focus from the plight of the victims by brushing the Pakistani Muslim identity of the accused under the carpet.

The Islamist appeasers are complicit in denying justice to the victims and rubbing salt in their wounds when they cry racism every time the identity of the accused Pakistanis is revealed. Here is the two-part story of the scandals that gripped many British towns, and how delayed justice has exposed the Islamist apologists of “great” Britain.

Rochdale, Telford, Rotherham…or the entire UK?

It all began in the 1980s in the town of Telford. Vulnerable children as young as 11 were picked up, raped, beaten, sold, and killed by grooming gangs for a full forty years. The young girls were tossed from one rapist to another, most of whom were from the Muslim community of British Pakistani origins, and worked in an organized manner. Three girls were murdered and two others died in tragedies linked to the scandal. As many as 1,000 girls suffered in a town of 170,000 people.

A similar racket was unfolding in Rotherham parallelly. Around 1,500 girls were raped, abused, sold, and bought by men of Pakistani descent in a town of 260,000 people. Many victims were gang-raped. The abuse went on unabated from 1997 to 2013.

In Rochdale, the horror began in 2002. At least 47 young girls were subjected to abuse. Such has been the response of administrative and legal authorities that the grooming gangs continue to walk freely on the streets of “great Britain”.

Convicted predators of Rochdale. (Top L-R) Adil Khan, Mohammed Amin, Abdul Rauf, Mohammed Sajid; (Bottom L-R) Abdul Aziz, Abdul Qayyum, Hamid Safi, and Kabeer Hassan. (Source: The Guardian)

Many victims were living under the care of social services. Young and impressionable girls from vulnerable backgrounds were the usual targets of the jihadi abusers who brainwashed their victims. A love/grooming jihad-like pattern had emerged wherein the victim was befriended by the abuser to gain her trust and manipulate her into believing the savages.

An investigation by the Newcastle police codenamed Operation Sanctuary was launched in 2013 and it revealed that more than 700 girls were reportedly enslaved and abused for years. Minor girls were taken to parties and ladened with drugs like cocaine, cannabis, alcohol, or mephedrone before being raped and abused. One of the victims was under the care of the Newcastle council when she was raped.

Those prosecuted were largely British-born Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Iraqi, Iranian, and Turkish, with the exception of one Indian, most were living in the West End of Newcastle. The conspirators not only perpetrated and abetted rapes but also arranged the transport of the victims to the rapists, arranged premises to perpetrate the crime, and dealt with drugs.

The gangs put their hands on every minor girl they could. In Huddersfield, one victim attempted suicide, another had an abortion, and two had learning disabilities. Despite the distressing nature of the crimes, the investigations have been so painfully slow that in Rochdale eight more men were charged as recently as on 27th July this year.

In Telford, the Pakistani perpetrators were running a rape house while they made the victims believe they were in love. They bought alcohol and cigarettes to lure the children. The accused working as taxi drivers or food delivery drivers would target the victims by offering them a lift, buying them fast food, and topping up their mobile phones to eventually make them believe that they were “lovers”.

Studies call this “the boyfriend method” or “the loverboy model”. It is better known as love jihad or grooming jihad in India wherein the accused is almost always a Muslim and the victim a non-Muslim and the act even has religious sanction.

What sends chills down the spine is the added vulnerability of the victims primarily due to an unbothered administration. Authorities in Telford came under heavy criticism for “ignoring” obvious signs of child sexual exploitation. Inquiry into the decades-long scandal revealed that probe agencies did not coordinate efficiently on the details of the cases. Some agencies also dismissed the exploitation and even blamed the victims while the accused jihadis were on the loose.

Furthermore, institutions and persons in professions that dealt with children were discouraged from reporting the abuse. Police and the Telford council “scaled down specialist teams to ‘virtual zero – to save money”. The inquiry findings say that this turning a blind eye to the cases only emboldened the rapists who continued to go on a spree despite some victims approaching the police. The extent of the assault was so damning that the abuses had become “a way of life to which they (the victims) had become accustomed”.

Picture of rape victim Lucy Lowe with her daughter Tasnim. Lowe was 14 when she was made pregnant by rapist Azhar Ali Mehmood. She, along with her mother, sister, and her unborn child, was killed in a house fire set by Mehmood. (Source: Sunday Mirror)

Threatening the victims with murder and threats of harming their families if they complained led many victims to suffer silently at the hands of the Islamists. The accused used the mind-boggling case of Lucy Lowe, who was murdered alongside her mother, sister, and unborn child in August 2000, to tell the other girls that they would meet the same fate if they spoke about the rapes to anyone. “Every boy (accused) would mention it”, the report read.

Azhar Ali Mehmood, predator who raped Lucy Lowe and murdered her along with her mother, sister, and her unborn child by setting fire to their house in Telford. (Source: Sunday Mirror)

In a trial at the Worcester Crown Court, evidence showed that one victim was raped while she was four months pregnant. The report said that many of these crimes of brutal rape racket and murder could have been avoided had the “West Mercia Police done its basic job”.

The fact that this inquiry report on the Telford child sexual abuse racket was published only on 12 July 2022 proves just how lightly the cases were taken to be dragged for decades, delaying justice to the victims, and giving a free hand to the criminals.

Lucy Lowe’s daughter Tasneem Lowe had survived the fire set by her mother’s abuser. (Source: BBC)

For example, it was only this year that the Lancashire police admitted the possibility of a link between the disappearance and gruesome murder of Charlene Downes and grooming gangs. The 14-year-old’s body was allegedly minced into pieces and served as kebabs to customers at a takeaway restaurant in her hometown in Blackpool.

Charlene Downes was 14 when she disappeared from her hometown in Blackpool, Lancashire in the UK. (Source: Breit Bart)

In Rotherham, the child sexual abuse scandal had been running for three decades until the 2012 trial which brought it to light. This was followed by an expose of how the authorities put a lid on the cases for years.

It took a public outcry for the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to commission an independent inquiry in October 2013. In at least two cases where the fathers approached the police, they ended up being arrested themselves while absolutely no action was taken against the perpetrators.

The inquiry report terms the number of victims (1,400) as a “conservative estimate” hinting that the actual scale of the exploitation could be far bigger. Victims were gang raped, raped by multiple men, trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England, abducted, beaten, and intimidated.

“There were examples of children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone”, the report reads. It further added that the abuse was still continuing.

According to the report, the perpetrators usually targeted children’s residential units and residential services for caregivers. Victims from dysfunctional families in need of attention and affection were often the easy targets. They were picked up by taxi drivers from outside homes, children’s shelters, and schools, which also raised alarms over the same.

The grooming began with a young boy who would first approach the victim and would befriend her over a period of time. The accused would then start introducing the victim to older men and distance them from their families and friends.

With technology, it got easier for jihadis to identify and target their victims. Some of these children were moved to accommodations where they became more vulnerable to the perpetrators. The unaffected approach of authorities abetted for decades the already long-running brutal gangrape of minors by British-Pakistani predators.

The 2013 report mentioned the shocking case of a 12-year-old victim who was made to have sex with five men but a Criminal Investigations Department officer claimed that it should not be categorized as sexual abuse because the girl had been “consensual in every incident”.

Despite there being evidence of child sexual exploitation from the beginning, the inquiry report mentioned that there was a “blatant collective failure of political and officer leadership”. The scale and seriousness of cases were downplayed by senior managers within the social care system, police did not act on the complaints of victims, and reports were suppressed leading to cover-ups.

Left to right: Abdul Rehman, Nahman Mohammed, Mohammed Kammer, Wiqas Mahmud, and Mohammed Imran Ibrar (Source: The Yorkshire Post). 42 men have been jailed so far in the Huddersfield grooming gang cases

In some cases, the victims were young boys, which was also underreported. “One young person told us that ‘gang rape’ was a usual part of growing up in the area of Rotherham in which she lived”, the report reads.

Another report published in August 2017 exposed how the victims were repeatedly let down by investigation agencies. It said that on several occasions, the police did not believe the victims. “They were threatened with wasting police time, they were told they had consented to sex and, on occasion, they were arrested at the scene of a crime, rather than the perpetrators.”

In Hull, the gangs targeted primary school girls as young as 9 years old. Jim Gamble, the former head of the child exploitation and online protection service in Hull, told Sky News, “It’s not just about exploitation, it is about rape by appointment.” Recalling the horror, one of the victims said, “I’ll never forget that girl I saw sat there in a primary school uniform, probably eight or nine years old. She was there with her sister, who was a little bit older, and I remember her screaming in that bedroom.”

Rochdale was witness to two child abuse scandals; one which started after 2000 and the second after 2010. In 2008, the case of the grooming gangs of Rochdale came to light only after the police received calls about a 15-year-old smashing a takeaway joint. At the outset, the cops dismissed the incident as an act of vandalism and arrested the teen.

In the course of her six-hour-long statement, the rape victim poured her heart out about the abuse she was being subjected to and the consequent act of vandalism was the release of pent-up frustration.

A grooming gang of nine pedophiles had repeatedly intoxicated, raped, and threatened the victim with violence, known as Girl A. She was driven to and from pedophiles across the north of England. Girl A was only one among many white girls to be abused at the hands of the barbarians.

One of the accused was a Muslim preacher while many others were married Pakistani men with children. At least 47 victims were identified. Victims were also used to recruit other girls for the violent sexual pleasures of the perpetrators. The victims were taken to rooms above takeaway shops, and driven across towns to be raped by gangs of Muslim men.

Police integrity, reliability, and credibility came under heavy fire when it was found that the Northumbria police in Newcastle paid £10,000 to a convicted child rapist in order to spy for them on the notorious network of rapists.

Grooming Gang of Newcastle. (Top row L-R) Eisa Mousavi, Mohammed Ali, Nashir Uddin, Monjur Choudhury, Taherul Alam, Habibur Rahim; (Centre row L-R) Badrul Hussain, Carolann Gallon, Saiful Islam, AbdulHamid Minoyee, Prabhat Nelli, Abdul Sabe; (Bottom row L-R) Jahangir Zaman, Nadeem Aslam, Mohammed Azram, Yassar Hussain, Redwan Siddquee, Mohibur Rahman. (Source: BBC)

In Rochdale, a lackadaisical administration compelled whistleblower (Margaret) Maggie Oliver, a former cop with the Greater Manchester police investigating the abuses, to resign and turn campaigner to expose the full scale of the scandal, a work which she continues to this day. A more detailed account of whistleblowers will follow in part 2 of the report.

The pattern of crime resembled across cities as did the pattern of botched-up investigations, political correctness, victim shaming, and delayed justice. As we delve further into the details of the investigation in the second part of this report, here are the names of the accused, at least those identified, from across several UK cities to set the record straight:

Abdul Qayyum, 44

Kabeer Hassan, 25

Qamar Shahzad, 30

Abdul Rauf, 43

Mohammed Shazad, 39

Abdul Aziz, 41

Adil Khan, 42

Mohammed Sajid, 35

Liaquat Shah, 41

Hamid Safi, 22, from Afghanistan

Mohammed Amin, 45

Shabir Ahmed, leader of the Rochdale child sexual abuse racket

Azhar Ali Mehmood

Mohammed Ghani, 38

Insar Hussain, 36

Ikhlaq Yousaf, 38

Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50

Martin Rhodes, 39

Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi, 36

Aftar Khan, 34

Mohammed Iqbal, 67

Wayne Ellis, 53

Maqsood Khan, 41

Asif Khan, 39

Abdul Rob, 46

Benjamin Tyrrell, 40

Itfaq Hussain, 42

Arshad Hussain, 45

Dave Lawton, 37

Ahdel Ali, 23

Mubarek Ali, 28

Ali Sultan, 24

Tanveer Ahmed, 39

Mahroof Khan, 33

Noshad Hussain, 21

Mohammed Islam Choudhrey, 52

Nashir Uddin, 35

Saiful Islam, 35

Yasser Hussain, 28

Mohammed Azram, 35

Jahangir Zaman, 44

Mohammed Hassan Ali, 34

Badrul Hussain, 37

Abdul Sabe, 40

Mohibur Rahman, 44

Habibur Rahim, 34

Carol Ann Gallon, 22

Abdulhamid Minoyee, 34

Taherul Alam, 32

Monjur Choudhury, 33

Nadeem Aslam, 43

Prabhat Nelli, 33 (Indian-origin)

Eisa Mousavi, 42

Redwan Siddique, 32

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 35, nicknamed ‘Pretos’ (converted from Islam to Sikhism)

Irfan Ahmed, 34, nicknamed ‘Finny’

Zahid Hassan, 29, nicknamed ‘Little Manny’

Mohammed Kammer, 34, nicknamed ‘Kammy’

Mohammed Rizwan Aslam, 31, nicknamed ‘Big Riz’

Abdul Rehman, 31, nicknamed ‘Beastie’

Raj Singh Barsran, 34, nicknamed ‘Raj’

Nahman Mohammed, 32, nicknamed ‘Dracula’

Mansoor Akhtar, 27, nicknamed ‘Boy’

Wiqas Mahmud, 38, nicknamed ‘Vic’

Nasarat Hussain, 30, nicknamed ‘Nurse’

Sajid Hussain, 33, nicknamed ‘Fish’

Mohammed Irfraz, 30, nicknamed ‘Faj’

Faisal Nadeem, 32, nicknamed ‘Chiller’

Mohammed Azeem, 33, nicknamed ‘Mosabella’

Manzoor Hassan, 38, nicknamed ‘Big Manny’

Niaz Ahmed, 54, nicknamed ‘Shaq’

Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 34, nicknamed ‘Bully’

Asif Bashir, 33, nicknamed ‘Junior’

Mohammed Akram, 33, nicknamed ‘Kid’

UK has sung “God Save The Queen” for a good 70 years and has made its colonies sing the same in the past centuries. Despite having snatched civilizations off of their resources, if this so-called developed nation cannot even muster the will to save its children, then God and God alone can save them; although their God too might have to fight a battle of his own with the accused who acknowledge no other God but their own. Till then, the future of the UK’s daughters will continue to hang by a thread.