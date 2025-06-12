A gau rakshak has died in an attack by cow smugglers in Bhadrak, Odisha. A group of cow smugglers had attacked the gau rakshak a few days ago. He was seriously injured during the attack, and later died during treatment in the hospital. Following the development, Hindus in the area are very angry and demand strict action against the perpetrators.

According to media reports, on Wednesday (June 11), gau rakshak Santosh Parida died during treatment in a hospital. He was a resident of Tihadi in Bhadrak, Odisha. Gau rakshak Parida was admitted to the hospital since May 30 and was undergoing treatment after suffering injuries during the attack.

Parida was attacked by a gang of cow smugglers on May 30, 2025. Parida was seriously injured during the attack. It is suggested that this attack took place when the gau rakshak clashed with the cow smugglers.

The situation has become tense in Bhadrak after this death. Bhadrak police has registered an FIR in the case and arrested 12 people in this case. In view of the deteriorating situation, internet has been shut down in Bhadrak from June 12, 2025.

Additional police force has also been deployed in Bhadrak. The Mohan Charan Manjhi government of the state has also taken cognizance of the matter. The Manjhi government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family. The government has assured strict action in the matter.

A report suggests that 2000+ cow smuggling cases have been registered in Odisha between 2019-24. A senior Odisha Police officer told OpIndia on the condition of anonymity that Bhadrak’s border is not very far from West Bengal, so cows are smuggled from here to Bangladesh via Bengal.