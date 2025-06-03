On 2nd June, 17-year-old TikTok influencer Sana Yousuf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad. It is yet another chilling reminder of how dangerous it is for women to be visible in Pakistan’s digital space. Police are investigating the case as a potential honour killing, as reportedly her cousin shot her dead.

Sana hailed from the Upper Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She had amassed a massive following on TikTok and Instagram through her content. Her death triggered grief online, with users calling out the toxic patriarchy and extremist mindset that views outspoken women as threats to family “honour”.

Shot twice at point-blank range

According to media reports, the accused was a cousin who had come to visit Sana at her residence. After a brief conversation, he allegedly shot her twice in the chest at close range before fleeing the scene. Her body was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy. Some social media users suggested the police arrested a man named Umar alias Kaka in connection to her murder.

🔴 Police have arrested Umar, also known as Kaka, in Faisalabad in connection with the brutal murder of Sana Yousaf. CCTV footage of the suspect has also surfaced. #SanaYousaf #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/WTdPrBdkRn — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) June 3, 2025

Speaking to the media, a police spokesperson said, “The assailant entered the residence, fired multiple shots, and fled immediately.” All angles are being explored, including the suspicion of honour killing.

Disturbing responses online

While large sections of Pakistani social media mourned Sana’s death and called it “a murder of dreams and courage”, many Islamists shockingly celebrated her killing. One user said, “Reward the killer”, glorifying violence under the guise of cultural norms.

History repeating itself

The brutal killing of Sana is being compared to the 2016 murder of Pakistan’s first social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch. She was known for her bold posts and fearless commentary. Qandeel was strangled to death by her own brother Waseem in the name of honour. He later confessed to the crime, saying she had “brought shame” to the family.

Despite global outrage, Waseem was released in 2022 after Qandeel’s parents “forgave” him, exposing the deep flaws in how Pakistan handles cases of honour crimes.

Another teen shot for using TikTok

Earlier this year, 15-year-old Hira Anwar was shot dead in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for posting TikTok videos. Her father had returned from the US and was reportedly enraged by her refusal to stop using the platform. Both accused confessed and are now in police custody.

A society at war with its women

Sana’s murder will become another statistic in Pakistan. It reflects a society where women’s visibility is seen as provocation and their digital presence as a threat to the honour of the family. As one social media user rightly said, “She deserved to live. To thrive. To speak.” But in Pakistan, even that has a price.