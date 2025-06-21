In yet another incident that illustrates threats besieging Hindus in Pakistan, a court in the Sindh province has ordered two Hindu families to furnish a security bond of PKR 10 million (approx. ₹1 crore) each as a precondition to regaining custody of their minor children who were abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.

The damning details of the case highlights how Pakistani judiciary has been legitimising forced conversions of Hindus taking place in Pakistan, effectively empowering and encouraging radicals to carry on with the abduction of non-Muslims and bring them under the fold of Islam forcibly.

A Pakistani court has ordered two Hindu families to pay 1 crore rupees each as bond just to get custody of their minor children kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam



Court said the bond is to ensure the families do not make the kids revert to their old religion



The shocking judicial directive is a brazen attempt to whitewash forced conversions under a façade of legal procedure.

The case

The case, reported from the Sanghar district, involves three Hindu sisters and a male cousin, all of whom suddenly went missing earlier this year. Their families, belonging to the minority Hindu community, filed missing person complaints, strongly suspecting abduction.

Police investigations later located the children. They were discovered living with members of the Muslim majority and had reportedly converted to Islam. The families challenged this, citing coercion and abduction.

Court proceedings and ruling

When the matter reached court, the judges made the following observations:

Two girls, Diya and Jiya, were declared to be above 18, and the court ruled that they could not be forced to return to their families, citing “free will.”

The other two children, Dashina and Harjeet, were found to be minors.

While acknowledging the parental rights over minors, the court attached a controversial condition:

The families must deposit PKR 1 crore (10 million rupees) each as a bond to guarantee that they will not try to “reconvert” the children to Hinduism.

This condition, effectively criminalizing any return to their ancestral faith, has sparked outrage.

The Sanghar case lays bare the chilling reality of religious persecution in Pakistan, where kidnapping, forced conversions, and legal intimidation have become tools to erase minority identities. The imposition of financial bonds as a barrier to religious freedom for Hindu minors sets a dangerous precedent—one that codifies state-sponsored religious apartheid under the pretense of judicial order.