The Board of Control for Cricket in India vice president Rajeev Shukla believes there is no need to emphasise his potential takeover as the interim president of the BCCI after Roger Binny’s tenure ends, considering it is a “procedural” matter.

On Monday morning, reports stormed social media about Shukla replacing the current BCCI president, Binny, who will turn 70 on July 19 this year. Shukla, 65, is expected to take over the position on an interim basis for three months.

According to sources, with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, the month he would turn 66, he could stand for the post of full-time president in the elections.

Shukla addressed the ongoing speculations and classified them as “useless talks.” For Shukla, taking over the position on an interim basis is a procedural matter; there is nothing more to it.

“These are useless talks. When one spot is about to get vacant, the person next in line gets the interim charge before the election. It is a procedural thing,” Shukla told ANI.

Roger was elected as the 36th president of BCCI in October 2022, replacing ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who completed his three-year tenure. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

During his presidency, India won two white-ball titles: the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a women’s franchise cricket league modelled after the highly successful cash-rich IPL.

During his presidency, several steps related to properly strengthening and prioritising domestic cricket, including better incentives, pay, and senior participation in domestic tournaments, took place.

As a bowling all-rounder, Binny has represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs during his playing days. He took 47 wickets in Tests and scored 830 runs with five half-centuries. In 72 ODIs, he took 77 wickets and scored 629 runs with a half-century. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in tests while also picking 77 in ODIs.

He was a crucial contributor to India’s first-ever World Cup victory, taking 18 wickets, the highest number for India in the 1983 World Cup. Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

