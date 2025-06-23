Monday, June 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPune: Muslim woman hurls meat at Ashadi Wari procession organized by Hindus, says 'do...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pune: Muslim woman hurls meat at Ashadi Wari procession organized by Hindus, says ‘do whatever you want, I am not afraid of anyone’ when confronted

According to the complaint filed by Akkalwant Rathod, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the incident took place in broad daylight when the procession passed through the area. Rathod stated that a Warkari named Maya Dhumal was hit by an object thrown from Shaikh’s hut. Upon inspection, Rathod discovered that the object was a piece of red-coloured meat.

OpIndia Staff
Pune muslim woman meat
A Muslim woman threw meat piece at Ashadi Wari procession in Pune, sparking communal tensions (Image Source: Free Press Journal)

An unsettling incident from Pune’s Camp area has sparked outrage and concern. A 57-year-old woman, identified as Nasim Shaikh, has been accused of throwing bones and red-coloured meat at devotees participating in the revered Ashadi Wari pilgrimage on June 21.

The incident took place near Gaibipir Dargah, close to Mammadevi Chowk, along Solapur Road, an area that falls on the Wari route. The annual Wari procession, which sees lakhs of devotees, known as Warkaris, marching towards Pandharpur, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance in Maharashtra. The ‘palkhis’ (palanquins) of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar are carried by devotees during this centuries-old pilgrimage, culminating at the famous Lord Vitthal temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

According to the complaint filed by Akkalwant Rathod, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the incident took place in broad daylight when the procession passed through the area. Rathod stated that a Warkari named Maya Dhumal was hit by an object thrown from Shaikh’s hut. Upon inspection, Rathod discovered that the object was a piece of red-coloured meat.

When Rathod confronted the accused, she allegedly abused him and defiantly declared, “Do whatever you want, I am not afraid.” Rathod immediately informed a police officer present at the spot. The officer intervened, disposed of the meat piece, and assured Rathod that appropriate action would be taken.

Following this, Rathod approached Lashkar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint against Nasim Shaikh. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident has triggered outrage among devotees and raised concerns over maintaining peace and sanctity along the Wari route. Maharashtra’s state government has implemented strict regulations during the Ashadi Wari, including a ban on the sale of meat and liquor in areas through which the procession passes, as well as in Pandharpur for the duration of the pilgrimage.

While the majority of the Wari procession has showcased unity across castes and communities, isolated incidents such as this threaten to disrupt the communal harmony that the event symbolises. Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid any actions that could inflame tensions during the religious procession.

A Pattern of deliberate provocations

Over the past few years, numerous incidents have emerged where cow heads, bones, and meat have been dumped outside Hindu temples or near religious processions. In Assam’s Dhubri district, Muslim extremists dumped cow heads outside a Hanuman temple twice during Bakrid this year, forcing the state government to issue shoot-at-sight orders. Similarly, near Shiv temples in Badarpur and Lakhipur, cow slaughter and desecration acts were reported, leading to arrests of multiple accused linked to Islamist groups.

In Uttar Pradesh, incidents of cow remains being thrown outside temples in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Amethi, and Sonbhadra have repeatedly triggered tensions. In March this year, severed cow heads were found outside Hindu homes after the Mahakumbh Mela, pointing towards calculated communal provocation.

This pattern extends beyond UP and Assam. Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have reported meat being thrown near temples or on Hindu religious gatherings, often around Islamic festivals like Bakrid. In several cases, CCTV footage revealed individuals on bikes or on foot strategically hurling meat at temples, fleeing immediately after.

Many believe these acts are not random but part of an organised attempt by extremist elements to desecrate Hindu sacred spaces, insult religious sentiments, and provoke unrest. Despite repeated incidents, political hesitation to call out these provocations or enforce strict deterrents has emboldened such elements.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

What, and who after the Ayatollahs? Israel and US want regime change in Iran, but what comes after that may be just chaos and...

Shraddha Pandey -
Interestingly, Trump's regime change comments come just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that regime change in Iran "could certainly be the result" of Israel's operation there, since the Islamic regime is currently "very weak".
News Reports

Assembly Bypoll results 2025: Read how BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC fared in these elections

OpIndia Staff -
The results of bypolls in five assembly seats across Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and West Bengal are out. Congress won in Nilambur, AAP secured victories in Ludhiana West and Visavadar, BJP retained Kadi, and TMC swept Kaliganj.

Strait of Hormuz blockade, strikes on US Bases, or proxy escalation: What options does Iran have to retaliate after US bombs its nuclear sites?

How Iran’s geopolitical fate and regimes in the last century were decided by APOC, currently known as British Petroleum

‘No, I am not a South Asian, I am an Indian’: The Western media’s ‘South Asia’ obsession — a smokescreen to blame India and...

Why Lord Jagannath falls sick every year: Read about the traditions of Snan Purnima, and Anasara before Rath Yatra at the Puri Shri Jagannath...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com