An unsettling incident from Pune’s Camp area has sparked outrage and concern. A 57-year-old woman, identified as Nasim Shaikh, has been accused of throwing bones and red-coloured meat at devotees participating in the revered Ashadi Wari pilgrimage on June 21.

The incident took place near Gaibipir Dargah, close to Mammadevi Chowk, along Solapur Road, an area that falls on the Wari route. The annual Wari procession, which sees lakhs of devotees, known as Warkaris, marching towards Pandharpur, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance in Maharashtra. The ‘palkhis’ (palanquins) of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar are carried by devotees during this centuries-old pilgrimage, culminating at the famous Lord Vitthal temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

According to the complaint filed by Akkalwant Rathod, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the incident took place in broad daylight when the procession passed through the area. Rathod stated that a Warkari named Maya Dhumal was hit by an object thrown from Shaikh’s hut. Upon inspection, Rathod discovered that the object was a piece of red-coloured meat.

When Rathod confronted the accused, she allegedly abused him and defiantly declared, “Do whatever you want, I am not afraid.” Rathod immediately informed a police officer present at the spot. The officer intervened, disposed of the meat piece, and assured Rathod that appropriate action would be taken.

Following this, Rathod approached Lashkar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint against Nasim Shaikh. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident has triggered outrage among devotees and raised concerns over maintaining peace and sanctity along the Wari route. Maharashtra’s state government has implemented strict regulations during the Ashadi Wari, including a ban on the sale of meat and liquor in areas through which the procession passes, as well as in Pandharpur for the duration of the pilgrimage.

While the majority of the Wari procession has showcased unity across castes and communities, isolated incidents such as this threaten to disrupt the communal harmony that the event symbolises. Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid any actions that could inflame tensions during the religious procession.

A Pattern of deliberate provocations

Over the past few years, numerous incidents have emerged where cow heads, bones, and meat have been dumped outside Hindu temples or near religious processions. In Assam’s Dhubri district, Muslim extremists dumped cow heads outside a Hanuman temple twice during Bakrid this year, forcing the state government to issue shoot-at-sight orders. Similarly, near Shiv temples in Badarpur and Lakhipur, cow slaughter and desecration acts were reported, leading to arrests of multiple accused linked to Islamist groups.

In Uttar Pradesh, incidents of cow remains being thrown outside temples in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Amethi, and Sonbhadra have repeatedly triggered tensions. In March this year, severed cow heads were found outside Hindu homes after the Mahakumbh Mela, pointing towards calculated communal provocation.

This pattern extends beyond UP and Assam. Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have reported meat being thrown near temples or on Hindu religious gatherings, often around Islamic festivals like Bakrid. In several cases, CCTV footage revealed individuals on bikes or on foot strategically hurling meat at temples, fleeing immediately after.

Many believe these acts are not random but part of an organised attempt by extremist elements to desecrate Hindu sacred spaces, insult religious sentiments, and provoke unrest. Despite repeated incidents, political hesitation to call out these provocations or enforce strict deterrents has emboldened such elements.