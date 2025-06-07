Indian quantum deeptech startup QuBeats has won the prestigious ADITI 2.0 Defence Challenge to develop an indigenous Quantum Positioning System (QPS) for the Indian Navy.

The award, which comes with a grant of Rs 25 crore (USD 3 million), will enable QuBeats to build next-generation high-precision quantum sensors that promise accurate navigation in GPS-denied or spoofed environments – a critical capability for modern military operations.

QuBeats said in a release that it is disrupting conventional paradigms with its innovative quantum magnetometer technology in an era heavily dependent on satellite-based navigation like GPS.

“These high-precision sensors detect the Earth’s unique magnetic anomaly signatures, enabling navigation that is entirely independent of GPS systems–reliable by day or night, in any condition. This groundbreaking capability offers transformative benefits across both military and civilian domains, addressing a potential market of USD 10 billion. The startup is currently raising a seed round to accelerate its product research roadmap,” the release said.

“As one of the few quantum sensing companies of its kind in India, QuBeats is redefining the country’s strategic technological edge,” it said.

The release said the company has been founded by a stellar team of physicists, engineers, and defence technologists and is building a suite of quantum products that include Quantum Magnetometers, Quantum Gyroscopes, Miniature Atomic Clocks, Rydberg Radars, and highly sensitive target detection sensors for critical and strategic use cases.

“Winning the ADITI 2.0 Challenge is not just a validation of our unique technology approach, but a clarion call to India’s quantum aspirations. QuBeats is here to build the future–and build it from India,” said the founders in a joint statement.

The release said QuBeats is uniquely positioned with a first-mover advantage in India in an age where navigation sovereignty and sensor dominance define military superiority.

With foundational IP in quantum sensing, a strong R&D pipeline, and a global outlook, QuBeats aims to productize quantum sensing solutions for defence, aerospace, energy, and critical infrastructure.

The founding team includes Mallikarjun Karra – a PhD candidate at Max Planck Society, Madhu Talluri -postdoc from Lawrence Berkeley Lab, Shouvik Mukherjee – a finishing postdoc at Joint Quantum Institute at Univ of Maryland, US and Rajat Sethi – a graduate of MIT, Harvard and IIT Kharagpur.

The release said China and the United States are investing billions in quantum navigation and sensing. China’s PLA has integrated quantum magnetometers for stealth submarine detection, while the US is advancing chip-scale quantum clocks and gravity sensors for battlefield resilience.

It said QuBeats provides India a vital response to these developments. “By creating indigenous, battle-ready, and globally competitive quantum systems, QuBeats is India’s answer to strategic parity in quantum warfare,” the release said.

QuBeats said it proud to lead India’s charge “with vision, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of first principles” as quantum becomes the new high ground in defence and aerospace.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)