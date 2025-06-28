Saturday, June 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims 'competition' between...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims ‘competition’ between Puri Jagannath Dham and new temple constructed by Mamata govt

It comes as no surprise that Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati has clearly stated that the Digha temple “has nothing to with devotion to Lord Jagannath”.

OpIndia Staff
Rajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims 'competition' between Puri Jagannath Dham and new temple constructed by Mamata govt
Rajdeep Sardesai with Sagarika Ghose (left), The Indian Express (right)

Controversial ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai has stirred the hornet’s nest by comparing the Jagannath Dham in Puri town of Odisha to the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in West Bengal’s Digha.

In a tweet on Friday (27th June), Sardesai brazened out, “Jagannath Yatra now has 2 addresses: original in Puri in Odisha, a new one in Digha in West Bengal.”

It was part of a well-thought-out plan to draw ‘false equivalence’ between the 900-year-old Jagannath temple in Odisha to a temple, built by the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, which was inaugurated on 30th April this year.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rajdeep Sardesai

For the unversed, Rajdeep Sardesai is the husband of former ‘journalist’ and current TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Sagarika Ghose.

On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the ‘journalist’ turned propagandist wanted to give the impression that the TMC government has created a ‘new destination’ for Lord Jagannath in West Bengal.

This cheap attempt at ‘agenda setting’ and ‘narrative building’ in favour of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election.

The ruling party is desperately trying to woo the Hindus before the crucial State polls after having antagonised them for all these years.

TMC have realised that ‘Muslim appeasement’ alone and ‘Bengali Vs outsider’ narrative will not alone sail the boat for the party.

Rajdeep Sardesai thus exploited ‘Rath Yatra’ festival to remind Hindus in West Bengal of the Digha Jagannath temple, built by the Mamata government.

Screengrab of the news report by The Indian Express

National daily ‘The Indian Express’ peddled a similar rhetoric in an article published on Saturday (28th March). The piece was titled, ‘As competing Jagannath temple emerges in Digha, Odisha pulls out all stops for Rath Yatra in Puri.’

No real comparison or competition between Puri Jagannath Dham and temple constructed in Digha

There is no ‘comparison’ or ‘competition’ between the Jagannath Dham in Odisha with the newly inaugurated temple in West Bengal.

The Puri Jagannath Temple was built by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva in the 12th century. It is also one of the oldest Hindu temples, which is still in use by devotees.

It is known for Kalinga Style architecture and is managed by a committee, chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja. The Puri Jagannath Temple embodies the culture and tradition of 900 years, ensuring the continuity of Hindu civilisation and beliefs.

The Digha Jagannath Temple is a replica of the Puri Jagannath Temple, which is built and and managed by the Government of West Bengal.

It was inaugurated less than 2 months ago and has already courted controversies for serving ‘Halal prasad’ and using the temple festivities for Muslim appeasement.

Mamata govt is already turning it into a religiously motivated, political issue by deliberately calling the newly inaugurated temple at Digha as ‘Jagannath Dham’ and undermining the 900 year old temple in the neighbouring State.

Conclusion

The West Bengal government has openly flouted scriptural injunctions and long-established traditions in its brazen appropriation of the Puri Jagannath Dham.

The same TMC government has pulled the plug on a 629-year-old ‘Rath Mela’ in Muslim-dominated Malda district of West Bengal.

It comes as no surprise that Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati has clearly stated that the Digha temple “has nothing to with devotion to Lord Jagannath”.

The subsequent propaganda of charlatans in the media to draw false equivalences between Puri Jagannath Dham and the newly constructed temple in Digha is thus infuriating.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJagannath temple, Rajdeep Sardesai, The Indian Express
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Three years on, justice eludes Kanhaiya Lal’s family as Udaipur murder case lingers in court: Killed by Islamists after Mohammed Zubair’s dog whistling

OpIndia Staff -

Window grills of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be made of titanium, a first in the country, says construction committee chairman Nripendra...

ANI -

Denmark plans to introduce law to clamp down on Al-generated deepfakes by allowing citizens to copyright their features

Aditi -

Delhi: Mohammed Amaan and his aides murder Yash, family says victim killed over his relationship with Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -

Mazagon Dock acquires Sri Lanka’s biggest shipbuilding facility Colombo Dockyard: Read how this move will help India check the growing influence of China in...

Shriti Sagar -

As Manipur celebrates Kang festival, read all about the Meitei community’s own version of Jagannath Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata rape case: Victim called TMC leader ‘Dada’ and even touched his feet to spare her but accused demanded her ‘loyalty’ towards him and...

OpIndia Staff -

Malaysia: 36 Bangladeshis arrested for promoting Islamic State terror group’s ideology in the country, had set up recruitment cell, raised funding for terrorist activities

OpIndia Staff -

India proposes four-pronged plan to reduce border tensions with China: Will China accept it?

Shraddha Pandey -

Grandfather of new MI6 chief was a Nazi spy chief known as ‘the buther’, had boasted of killing Jews and Ukrainian resistance fighters, reveals...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com