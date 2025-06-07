On 10th June, India will make history as Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will pilot the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla’s journey to space will put an Indian astronaut in space four decades after Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 voyage. It is not just a moment of national pride, but this mission represents a strategic leap forward for India’s human spaceflight ambitions and scientific outreach.

A new dawn for India in space exploration

If the weather permits, on 10th June 2025, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida carrying four astronauts on a two-week journey to the International Space Station (ISS). Among them will be Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a distinguished pilot from the Indian Air Force, representing India’s return to crewed space missions after 41 long years.

The mission has been named Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). It is being spearheaded by Axiom Space, which is a Houston-based private company that has rapidly established itself as a key player in low-Earth orbit operations. Shukla will be the first Indian astronaut on the ISS, making it a milestone moment.

What is the Axiom-4 mission and why does it matter

Axiom-4 is the fourth crewed mission by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX. It is a private, commercially operated spaceflight designed to conduct over 60 scientific experiments across disciplines such as human physiology, Earth observation, material science, and space agriculture.

It is significant for many reasons. It demonstrates the success of public-private collaboration in space and extends human presence aboard the ISS. The mission allows countries like India, Poland and Hungary, absent from human spaceflight for decades, to re-establish their space credentials.

Furthermore, it is a stepping stone for the company’s ambitious plan to build the world’s first commercial space station. The temporary ISS-based research mission offers hands-on operational experience that will provide crucial information for the company’s future orbital infrastructure, which is expected to be launched by the end of the decade.

A highly qualified international team on board

There are four distinguished members who are part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Commander Peggy Whitson (USA): A NASA legend, former ISS commander, and America’s most experienced astronaut with over 675 days in space and ten spacewalks to her name.

Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (India): Fighter pilot, test pilot, and one of the four astronauts shortlisted for India’s Gaganyaan mission.

Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland): A CERN engineer and ESA reserve astronaut with a background in radiation science and high-energy physics.

Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary): A mechanical engineer trained under the Hungarian HUNOR astronaut programme, specialising in space radiation and life sciences.

Together, they represent a new generation of global cooperation in space exploration.

Meet Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla – The man who carries a billion hopes

Shubhanshu Shukla was born in 1985. He joined the Indian Air Force in 2006 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Group Captain. He has over 2,000 hours of flying experience across fighter jets and transport aircraft. Shukla was handpicked by ISRO for the Gaganyaan mission and underwent rigorous training in Star City, Russia.

Now, as the pilot of Ax-4, he holds a critical role, second-in-command to the mission commander, responsible for navigation, docking, and emergency manoeuvres.

Shukla, emotional yet composed, recently told the press, “As I go into space, I carry not just instruments and equipment, I carry hopes and dreams of a billion hearts. I request all Indians to pray for the success of our mission.”

From Gaganyaan to ISS – Why Shukla’s role is strategic for ISRO

India has invested Rs 500 crores in securing Shukla’s seat. It is not merely symbolic, but a tactical move to ensure ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, which is scheduled for 2025–2027, benefits from real-time international exposure and operational readiness.

According to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, “The benefit we will get from this mission is phenomenal in terms of the training, exposure to the facilities and the experience of jointly conducting experiments in space.”

Shukla will bring back critical insights on microgravity adaptations, international mission protocols, and space station operations. These will feed directly into ISRO’s preparations, which will help India to execute its first crewed space mission using indigenous hardware confidently.

The value of Ax-4 for India goes beyond optics. It serves as a live testbed for Gaganyaan and India’s larger ambitions to establish its own space station by 2035 and land an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

India’s scientific contribution – Experiments that could change how we live and eat

Out of Ax-4’s 60-study suite, India will be conducting seven experiments. Each of these experiments is designed to address critical questions about sustaining life in space and on Earth. One experiment will study six varieties of crop seed to understand their adaptability in microgravity. The aim of the experiment is to advance the possibilities of space farming while also contributing to the development of climate-resilient crops on Earth. Another experiment will analyse three strains of microalgae to assess their potential use as food, fuel, or life-support components in long-duration space missions.

Researchers will also examine the resilience of tardigrades, micro-animals known for surviving extreme conditions. The experiment will help to understand how biological life might be protected in hostile space environments. A separate study will focus on muscle atrophy in zero gravity and will investigate rehabilitation methods that are crucial for the health of astronauts on extended missions. Another experiment will assess how screen interaction in microgravity affects eye movement, stress levels, and mental alertness. The findings could inform future spacecraft interface designs to support astronaut wellbeing.

A timeline to launch – When and how will Ax-4 lift off

Ax-4 has already been delayed due to adverse weather conditions twice. It is now scheduled to launch on 10th June at 8:22 AM EDT or 5:52 PM IST from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The four astronauts will ride aboard a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, boosted by a Falcon 9 rocket. Once separated, the capsule will autonomously dock with the ISS at approximately 12:30 PM EDT on 11th June.

The crew will remain aboard for up to 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and outreach events. They will return via splashdown off the California coast, where SpaceX recovery teams will retrieve the capsule.

About Axiom Space

Axiom Space was founded in 2016 by former NASA leaders Michael T Suffredini and Kam Ghaffarian. It has positioned itself as a disruptor in the New Space economy. Apart from operating full-service missions to the ISS, the company is also developing Axiom Station, which is a commercial successor to the ISS. It is expected to be launched before 2030.

Axiom’s previous missions included the first private Israeli astronaut and sent Saudi astronauts to space. The company conducted joint missions with the EU and has proven that privatised international missions are viable and valuable.

What it means for India – National pride, global relevance

For a generation born after 1984, the idea of an Indian astronaut has lived in nostalgic black-and-white frames of Rakesh Sharma’s flight. As Shukla is now heading to space, that memory will turn into a living, breathing 4K reality.

ISRO has confirmed that Shukla will conduct interactive sessions from space with Indian students as part of the outreach programme to inspire the next wave of engineers, astronauts, and dreamers. His journey is not just a mission but a message that Indian talent can match global standards. India’s tryst with space has only just begun, and the cosmos is not out of reach.