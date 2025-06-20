Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUK Navy’s stranded F-35 jet may have to be airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram airport due...
News Reports
Updated:

UK Navy’s stranded F-35 jet may have to be airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram airport due to its hydraulics failure: Officials

According to the officials, a bigger maintenance team is expected to come to recover the aircraft and if required, the aircraft may even be taken back in a military transport aircraft.

ANI

The British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet, which had made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, has developed a hydraulic failure, and possibly, it would be taken back in a military transport aircraft, said defence officials on Friday.

According to the officials, a bigger maintenance team is expected to come to recover the aircraft and if required, the aircraft may even be taken back in a military transport aircraft.

The officials said, “A few days ago, the F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy had made an emergency landing due to low fuel, after which the Indian Air Force had provided all required support, including refuelling. However, when the aircraft was going back, it developed a hydraulic failure and could not go back.”

“A maintenance team of the UK Navy had come and tried to rectify the problem, but could not. A bigger maintenance team is expected to come to recover the aircraft. If required, the aircraft may even be taken back in a military transport aircraft,” they added.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 night.

The aircraft was operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.

In a post on X, the IAF had said, “A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25. Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.”

“On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F-35 B was detected and identified by the IAF’s IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft,” the IAF added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com