Wednesday, September 17, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Police arrests Ahmed Nawaz and Aman for duping people of lakhs through an online fruit and vegetable trading scam

The accused had created the Facebook pages in the names of five companies, namely, Syed Trading Company Wholesale Maharashtra, Aman Fruit Company, Fruit and Vegetable, Rice Portal and AFC Fruit Banana Wholesale

OpIndia Staff
Image via Dainik Jagran

Uttar Pradesh’s Cyber Crime Police on Friday (13th June) arrested two people named Ahmed Nawaz and Aman in connection with an online fruit and vegetable trading scam. The culprits are accused of committing a financial fraud of over Rs 50 lakh with a number of people from different states through an online fruit and vegetable scam.

The police arrested them near Balajipuram area of Khatauli, in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. 4 passbooks, 3 cheque books, 9 SIM cards, 3 mobile phones and 1 laptop were seized by the police from the possession of the accused. The SIM cards were obtained using fake IDs.

Accused created fake Facebook pages

The police swung into action after receiving complaint on Pratibimb portal filed by a Tripura-based businessman. The complaint said that an online fraud was being committed through fake Facebook pages. On investigation, the police found that the mobile numbers associated with these fake Facebook pages were operating in Muzaffarnagar. The accused used to upload pictures of fruits and vegetables on these Facebook pages and used to offer them at cheaper prices.

Addressing the media on Saturday (14th June), Muzaffarnagar SP Crime, Indu Siddharth said that the accused had created the Facebook pages in the names of five companies, namely, Syed Trading Company Wholesale Maharashtra, Aman Fruit Company, Fruit and Vegetable, Rice Portal and AFC Fruit Banana Wholesale. The SP said that since 2020, the accused have fraudulently made around 50 lakhs through these companies. The addresses of the companies were shown in Maharashtra, Tripura, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Accused bought autmobiles, house using the money

People interested in buying fruits and vegetables used to call on the numbers provided by the accused. They used to ask these people to deposit certain amount of money in advance in their bank accounts. As soon as the money was deposited in their accounts, they used to block the mobile numbers of customers so that they could not contact them.

The accused, who are said to have studied till 8 standard, have so far duped peope from states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tripura. West Bengal and Maharashtra Police have also been looking for them. Around 16 complaints alleging fraud of money worth ₹23,081,429 have been lodged against them.

Around ₹30 lakhs is currently deposited in their bank accounts. The accused bought vehicles and houses including a Venue, a TUV car, and an Apache bike using the fraudulently earned money. They also paid off their loans.

The accused were sent to jail after producing before a court.

