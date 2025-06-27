Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra in July, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid down the rules and regulations to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. These decisions will ensure that Hindu pilgrims don’t have to endure any hardships during their yatra.

On Wednesday, June 25, CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to ensure proper maintenance of law and order, communal harmony, and appropriate public amenities throughout Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was attended by all police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior superintendents of police across the state.

“The joyous atmosphere should continue, but there should be no mischief. Any conflict in the name of caste or religion to disturb peace will not be tolerated. Some disruptive elements conspire to spread caste hatred at times. Officials should not wait for government approval to take action,” said Yogi.

During the meeting, he issued guidelines to ensure the safety and convenience of Hindu devotees during the Kanwar Yatra.

Guidelines to follow during the festivals

On Thursday, June 26, CM Yogi visited Ghaziabad to review key departmental projects, preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, and initiatives under the Hindon River rejuvenation plan. The review meeting was held at Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram, where he issued orders to over 20 departments.

Meat and liquor shops must remain closed along the route of the Kanwar Yatra. All shopkeepers on the yatra route must display their names. UP Minister Jaiveer Singh said,”The Kanwar Yatra is a Hindu religious pilgrimage. There should be no objection to writing names on shops during such a significant event. Since the yatra is tied to religious sentiments, meat shops must remain closed. Hiding one’s name serves no purpose, hence, instructions have been issued for all to display names clearly.”

Dedicated routes have already been planned, including Muradnagar to Tila Mod and the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. These areas have been earmarked for special arrangements such as watchtowers, CCTV surveillance, proper lighting, public toilets, and medical facilities. Barricading of road dividers and display of price lists at food stalls will also be ensured.

It has been mandated that camps along the yatra route be kept plastic-free, with enhanced facilities like dustbins, sanitation workers, fire extinguishers, and clean drinking water. CM Yogi also encouraged the use of eco-friendly cups, plates, and glasses.

A public address (PA) system will be deployed for effective communication at key junctions. Additionally, management of unmanned railway crossings, cleanliness at fuel stations, and gender-specific toilet facilities will be ensured.

Special caution for sensitive districts

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that districts bordering Uttarakhand should exercise extra caution. Sound levels of DJs, music, and drums must be kept within advisable limits and adhere to prescribed norms. Loud noise, offensive slogans, and deviations from traditional routes will not be allowed. He also warned that cutting down trees, removing slums, or displacing shelters of the poor for convenience will not be tolerated.

The CM strictly instructed that the display of weapons and politically motivated use of religious processions will be prohibited. Entry of animals on yatra routes should be restricted. Social media must be closely monitored, drone surveillance will be in place, and the administration must promptly counter any misinformation.

“Administration and police must ensure that all events are conducted peacefully by coordinating with peace and organizing committees. The Panchayati Raj and Urban Development departments should make adequate preparations, especially since large gatherings of devotees are expected at Shiva temples each Monday during the month of Shravan,” Yogi stated.

Multiple festivals during Shravan

The sacred Hindu month of Shravan will be observed from July 11 to August 9. During this period, festivals such as the Kanwar Yatra, Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated. Additionally, the Jagannath Yatra is scheduled from June 27 to July 8, and Muharram will also be observed between June 27 and July 8.

“This upcoming period is extremely sensitive in terms of law and order, healthcare, sanitation, education, and disaster management. All departments must coordinate and remain accountable in their duties,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Last year, the Kanwar Yatra was observed from July 22 to August 2. Similar measures and guidelines were implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.