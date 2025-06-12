Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal has been tense following the violence after the vandalism of a Shiva temple on 10th June. Afterward, police was deployed in the area and prohibitory order of section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was enforced there.

40 people have reportedly been arrested so far in relation to the incident. “Raids are presently underway and additional personnel remain deployed. Several arrests were made,” stated a police officer. The mob even assaulted police officers and caused injuries to many.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, who demanded the deployment of central forces earlier asked the state police’s DGP (Director General of Police) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Diamond Harbour Police District to permit him and an MLA to visit Maheshtala, which is under Rabindranagar Police Station.

He intends to meet with and show support for the Hindu families and shopkeepers who endured assault at the hands of extremists. “This visit is a step towards understanding their grievances and ensuring their voices are heard. I hope that the administration doesn’t obstruct my visit,” he conveyed.

I have approached the SP of Diamond Harbour Police District and DGP so that today, I along with one MLA can visit Maheshtala under Rabindranagar Police Station to meet and express solidarity with the victims of the Hindu families and the affected Hindu shopkeepers who…

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared a video depicting the Muslim mob attacking shops and remarked that this is the consequence of nurturing a rabid dog as it will eventually turn on you. He charged that these “jihadists” are aware that they have managed to restrain the Mamata Banerjee government, which is unable to take action against them due to their status as an “influential vote bank.”

He conveyed, “Glimpses of lawlessness, unruliness, complete breakdown of governance and administration, hapless condition of law and order apparatus in Maheshtala, Rabindranagar today,” he added while referring to the situation as “lawlessness of vote bank.”

Glimpses of Lawlessness, Unruliness, Complete Breakdown of Governance and Administration, Hapless condition of Law and Order Apparatus in Maheshtala – Rabindranagar today.



This is what happens when you feed a rabid dog, it bites you back one day. These Jidasists know that they… pic.twitter.com/mOiQKsavRG — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 11, 2025

The official account of the state BJP unit shared the statement regarding the police’s failure to control the situation. “We are in a life and death situation. The crowd is huge, we are unable to fight back. They are throwing bricks like madmen,” the cop voiced. The party stated that people were struck on the head with bricks by the extremists.

“Such an incident is happening right in the outskirts of Kolkata, yet the state’s Home Minister, Police Minister Mamata Banerjee remains completely silent because even a word of protest might cost her the vote bank,” it further accused.

"We are in a life-and-death situation. The crowd is huge, we are unable to fight back… They are throwing bricks like madmen."



This is the statement from Kolkata Police after the jihadi rampage in Maheshtala. From senior officers to constables and even female police personnel —… pic.twitter.com/AbysaLQFPA — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 11, 2025

The saffron party posted images of Mukul Miya, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Rabindranagar Police Station and charged him with intentionally withholding accurate information and deliberately delaying the entire process, which permitted the violence to intensify. “Because of his incompetence, Hindu temples, homes, and properties were brutally attacked,” it remarked.

The party then stated that “this very officer shamelessly appears on Trinamool’s stage, wears the Trinamool badge and openly participates in Trinamool’s political rallies,” while demanding his immediate arrest and “the real conspiracy behind this jihadi violence must be exposed.”

This is Mukul Miya, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Rabindranagar Police Station.



Since yesterday morning, when the jihadi attack began, this man deliberately withheld the correct information and intentionally slowed down the entire process, allowing the violence to escalate… https://t.co/7elo76VEle pic.twitter.com/ckrpdE8pop — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 12, 2025

The BJP account also mentioned that the Hindu women had to remain awake throughout the night to safeguard their honor, as they are concerned that if the goons invade under the cover of darkness and assault them, there will be no one available to defend them. They have completely lost trust in the police. “What once used to happen in Pakistan and Bangladesh is now happening in West Bengal,” it wrote.

Tonight in Maheshtala, Hindu women wearing Shankha and Pola will stay awake to guard their honour.



This is the current state of West Bengal.



They fear that if the goons break in under the cover of night and attack them, there will be no one to protect them. They have lost all… pic.twitter.com/oans2Nk8VI — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 11, 2025

A social media user named “Facts” shared a video demonstrating how the police appeared completely helpless in the face of the jihadis. He mentioned that the police gave up in front of the Muslim mob and pointed out that they showed “white cloth as a sign of surrender.” He also highlighted that the crowd even vandalized a temple in their presence amid “Allahu Akbar” slogans, yet the officers remained as silent spectators.

Muslim Mob Vandalising Mandir in front of Mamata's Police and Police just standing there ans watching.

Mob can be heard shouting Naare E Takbir.



Mob can be heard shouting Naare E Takbir. pic.twitter.com/r7TcYV0mid — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 12, 2025

The person shared another video charging that the fundamentalists targeted police station while the police merely stood by and watched the scene unfold like spectators.

Mob Attacking Police Station and Mamata's police just standing there and watching like an audience.

Meanwhile, on 12th June BJP members of the West Bengal Assembly staged a walkout after the speaker rejected their pleas for an adjournment due to the violence in Maheshtala and Murshidabad.

Background of the incident

A Shiva Mandir was vandalised by a mob in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Tuesday after Hindus objected to encroachment of temple land. The clash then escalated as the mob attacked police with stones and bricks, and vandalised several vehicles and shops in the area. Several people including police personnel have been injured in stone pelting.

The incident took place in Maheshtala near Rabindra Nagar Police Station in Budge Budge area. Recently, the Hindus in the area noticed that the pond inside the local Shiva Mandir premises was gradually being filled with soil to encroach it. The locals had filed complaint with authorities regarding this, but no action was taken.

On Tuesday, some Muslims tried to set up some fruit shops on the encroached land of the temple. Seeing this, the Hindus in the area prevented them from doing so. This led to a communal clash between the two sides, which soon turned violent.

The Muslim mob then proceeded to vandalise the temple, and threw stones and bricks at it. When police from the nearby police station arrived, they were also attacked by the mob, escalating the situation. Soon, the entire area looked like as if was hit by a massive disaster, filling the entire area with stones, bricks and ruins of vandalised items.

According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the mob attacked the sacred Tulsi Manch, nearby Hindu shops, homes, apart from the temple. Stones and bricks were thrown at the temple, damaging installations.