A Hindu girl from Goa arrived at Punjab University to pursue her studies where Kashmiri students persuaded her to embrace Islam. As a result of their influence, SB Krishna transformed into Ayesha. This case showcases how a girl was trapped in the conversion network linked to Agra.

According to media reports, Ayesha established multiple WhatsApp groups to solicit funds and maintained contact with prominent individuals through these channels. She also received assistance from the gang leader Abdul Rehman who was apprehended in Delhi. Several revelations about her have surfaced during police inquiry.

Kashmiri students facilitated the conversion of a Hindu girl from Goa

Ayesha hails from Goa and she was known as SB Krishna prior to her conversion. She enrolled at Punjab University to pursue an MSc in Data Science in 2020. During her time there, she was befriended by several students from Kashmir. They brainswashed her and highlighted the advantages of performing Namaz and donning a burqa. Over time, she began to be swayed by these manipulative ideas.

Subsequently, the students accompanied Krishna to Kashmir and she stayed with them for several days. Meanwhile, her parents were oblivious to this situation. The family members lodged a report in Delhi concerning their daughter’s disappearance. After many days, returned to Delhi alone as she did not like the valley.

Her family then took her to Goa and confiscated her mobile phone. As a result, she lost touch with all her friends and some persons connected to the conversion gang that she was acquainted with at that time. However, after six months, she escaped again and headed to Kolkata where she became Muslim and adopted the name Ayesha.

Her involvement with the group commenced in Kolkata where she started fundraising for conversion activities and utilized them for this nefarious purpose.

6 individuals who were formerly Hindus were part of the gang

Similar to Ayesha, five other accused joined the gang after their conversion. The police nabbed them from different states. Mohammad Ali, who was arrested in Jaipur, was formerly known as Piyush Pawar. He converted to Islam after developing a romantic relationship with a Muslim woman in order to marry her.

However, she left him after some time. Afterward, he married another Muslim girl from Bareilly. He became affiliated with the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) organization through the assistance of Kaleem Siddiqui. He began teaching religious studies in Kolkata as he was associated the jihadi organization. He met Ayesha there and received financial support from her to initiate conversion activities.

Another accused, Mohammad Ibrahim previously known as Reeth Banik, arranged for the arrival of two sisters from Agra to Kolkata. The gang leader, Abdul Rehman, who resided in Firozabad also converted to Islam. He was known as Mahendra Pal Jadoun before his conversion.

Kaleem Siddiqui operated the gang

Abdul Rehman, who has been taken into custody by the police in Delhi’s Mustafabad was known to be the one managing the conversion gang. However, a shocking truth was unveiled during the interrogation. It was uncovered that Maulana (Muslim cleric) Kaleem Siddiqui, who is serving a life sentence in prison is the brains behind the operation and Rehman worked for him.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the former in a mass conversion case in 2021. He along with eleven accomplices was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2024 and has been carrying out his activities through Rehman since then.

Agra girl was prepared to become a Mujahida

Two siblings from Agra, who were rescued from Kolkata were converted and indoctrinated similar to that of Salafi Muslims. One of the sisters was so profoundly impacted that she even became a Mujahida (female jihadi), indicating her readiness to sacrifice her life. She expressed a desire not to return home even after their rescue.

Simultaneously, Mohammad Ibrahim informed the police that Hindu girls were subjected to tales about the Mughal rule. They were shown videos depicting Muslim rulers governing India which not only led to their conversion but also made them willing to sacrifice themselves. As per media reports, the authorities have retrieved several videos from the phone of Ayesha, who converted the sisters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen inaugurating the Ram Mandir, accompanied by a voiceover from an Islamic fundamentalist declaring, “Enough temples have been constructed in Somnath, now they should be demolished,” in one of the clips.

Meanwhile, the police reported that the sisters were wearing hijabs when they arrived to save them. How, they hid and refused to return, claiming to have discovered their purpose. The female officers counseled the sisters and they were safely returned to Agra. The cops even discovered images featuring an AK-47 on the social media accounts of one of the girls.

The investigating agency suspects that the sisters might have been involved in an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-module. Extensive conversations have also been disclosed with Abdul Rehman on social media. The sisters were being indoctrinated to die and kill in the name of Islam. All of these conversations have been documented in the case file being compiled against the culprits. The police are actively investigating the matter and are working to identify the victims.