Sunday, July 6, 2025
Agra: Congress leader and advocate Jalaluddin accused of raping a woman in party office, forcing her to convert to Islam, FIR registered

The woman said that he first raped her in Congress party’s office on MG Road in September 2019, and then repeated the offence several times later. She did not disclose the incident to anyone earlier due to fear of loss of reputation.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Advocate Jalaluddin and the victim (Images via Dainik Bhaskar)

A woman has accused a Congress leader and advocate named Jalaluddin of raping her and forcing her to convert to Islam. The victim, a resident of Shahganj police station area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, said that the accused raped her in Congress office in Agra, after threatening her with a weapon. A case was filed on Friday (4th July) against the accused based on the complaint of the victim.

As per reports, in July 2019, the victim was going through some dispute with her brothers when she met Jalaluddin in the District Court, who promised to help her and won her trust. She remained in touch with Jalaluddin, who would often visit her home.

According to the victim, in September 2019, Jalaluddin took her to the Congress office situated on the MG Road on the pretext of getting her some medicines. In the office, he threatened the victim using a gun and raped her. The victim did not disclose the incident to anyone due to fear of loss of reputation. This emboldened Jalaluddin, who later raped her on multiple occasions.

The victim used to live with her mother and her daughter. His husband lives in Gujarat. She alleged that the accused used to barge into her house and offer namaz. He even forced her to read Qalma and offer namaz. He pressured her to marry him after converting to Islam. Jalaluddin allegedly showed up at her house uninvited and threatened to defame her.

The victim said that Jalaluddin once tried to attack her using a knife at her home when she stopped him from offering namaz inside her house. She said that she has CCTV footage of the incident. The victim alleged that Jalaluddin committed physical violence when she refused to offer namaz. She said that she approached the police to file a complaint against Jalaluddin on 2nd July, but her complaint was not accepted. Later on, she wrote a letter to the SDM narrating her ordeal, after which a case was registered by the police.

