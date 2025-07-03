In a dark twist, Air India is making headlines for the wrong reasons. What started as a few complaints about flight delays and poor service has now turned serious, with a deadly plane crash, technical problems during flights, emergency landings, and growing frustration among passengers.

Although Air India has long been considered India’s flagship airline, under the current ownership of the Tata Group, its recent performance is being questioned. As much as was hoped for transformation under new ownership, air passengers and aviation experts alike are questioning the airline’s safety standards, operational consistency, and general in-flight service quality.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The worst of the recent accidents took place on 12th June, 2025, when an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 passengers. The flight, which had departed in normal conditions, lost altitude quickly and crashed in a burst of flames.

As per investigators, a double engine failure is being considered as the probable cause. The plane could not be maintained in flight despite its sophisticated safety features.

This accident is one of the worst in India’s recent aviation history and has left the nation stunned. Relatives of the dead are seeking explanations, and civil aviation authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and avoid another tragedy.

The accident has also set off renewed controversy over the quality of aircraft maintenance, pilot preparedness, and Air India’s still-aging fleet operating in parts despite its ongoing modernization effort.

Delhi to Jammu flight makes mid-air turnaround after technical glitch

Only days following the Ahmedabad crash, another harrowing incident was witnessed mid-flight. An Air India Express Delhi to Jammu flight had to be turned back immediately after takeoff because of technical complications.

The plane never made it to its destination and landed safely in Delhi, but passengers on board accounted for the experience as a disturbing one. Some reported that there was no adequate communication from the crew, and the airline did not support or rebook passengers promptly.

This event, although non-fatal, again highlighted the heightened concerns regarding the flight safety procedures and plane health checks of Air India.

Cancelled and delayed flights exacerbate passenger frustration

After the crash, several flights by Air India and Air India Express were either cancelled or subjected to lengthy delays because of technical glitches or unplanned maintenance.

One such instance was that of the Indore-Delhi flight, which was suddenly grounded owing to maintenance of the aircraft. Little advance notice was given to the passengers, who were left stranded at the airport. The airline mentioned “technical reasons” but refused to give details.

Another global route, a flight from Delhi to the US, was aborted halfway through after a stopover at Vienna for refuelling. A technical hitch grounded the plane, and the passengers were left sitting for hours without adequate food, shelter, or directions. Complaints abounded on social media from angry travellers, including elderly citizens and businessmen.

These operational mishaps have prompted customers to wonder if Air India is properly manned and equipped to manage international and domestic traffic at the volumes it operates.

Dubai incident: Passengers spend 5 hours without AC

Passenger comfort has also gained serious attention. In a hair-raising experience on a flight from Dubai to India, passengers had to wait for more than five hours in an aeroplane that did not have a functioning air conditioning system. With temperatures in Dubai as high as 40°C, the cabin was suffocating.

Video posted on social media presented patently shaken passengers, some of them children and senior citizens. Most reported they were not even provided water throughout their ordeal. The airline did not offer a public apology or announce the reason for the technical failure.

This created grave concerns not only regarding comfort, but concerning health hazards inflicted upon passengers in such harsh conditions.

Flyers and crew members fall sick in flight on Mumbai-London route

As if problems with technical and customer service aren’t enough, a medical crisis aboard an Air India London-Mumbai flight provided another ominous page in the airline’s recent history.

Eleven individuals, including several crew members, became ill during the flight. Reports indicated a strange odor in the cabin triggered nausea and headaches. The episode allegedly caused panic aboard, though the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.

The incident was caused by “potential fumes from cabin cleaning liquids,” according to Air India, but no definitive answer has been provided. This has rekindled questions on Air India’s in-flight atmosphere, air circulation systems, and overall readiness for medical emergencies.

Mounting passenger anger

Through all these incidents, there is one common thread, a stark absence of communication and customer care. Flights are delayed or cancelled at the last minute, on-board staff tend to look clueless, and post-flight assistance is limited.

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

Numerous flyers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share their grievances, tagging the airline and posting videos from within aircraft. The tone is unison: Air India is letting its flyers down.

Even the high-end ticket holders complained, citing cleanliness in cabins being poor, entertainment systems not working, lack of quality meals, and overall callousness towards passenger comfort. At a time when passengers have options, such reputational loss could be expensive.

Is Air India still safe and comfortable to fly?

The recent incidents, especially the tragic Ahmedabad crash, has shattered public confidence in Air India. While aviation experts urge caution in attributing every problem to systemic failure, passengers are clearly rattled. The common sentiment is that Air India’s promise of transformation under the Tata Group remains largely unfulfilled on the ground.

The airline is in the middle of a huge transformation under a five-year program called Vihaan.AI, aimed at modernizing the fleet, upgrading service levels, and rebuilding brand credibility. Yet, in the face of the current crisis, promises such as these now seem to be doubted by many.

The Air India brand was once a symbol of pride, heritage, and reliability. But the recent crash, technical problems, and passenger complaints have landed it at a crossroads. Passengers are now posing tough questions: Is it safe to fly with Air India? Can the passengers entrust the airline with their lives and time?

If nothing is done right away to revamp operations, streamline communication, and restore trust, Air India stands to lose its market position in a market where the options, domestic and overseas are aplenty.

The future of India’s national carrier is looking rough. And if it doesn’t turn this crisis into a course correction, the damage may prove to be lasting.