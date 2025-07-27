Sunday, July 27, 2025
Bangladesh: Unknown group takes over Awami Leage headquarters in Dhaka, starts cleaning the building abandoned for a year

A banner reading "International Institute on Fascism and Genocide" hangs at the Awami League headquarters located at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. 10-12 workers clean the building every day.

ANI

An unidentified group under the banner of the “International Institute on Fascism and Genocide” is trying to seize the headquarters of the Bangladesh Awami League located in the heart of the capital, Dhaka.

Every room in the building is being cleaned, but no one can say whose orders it is being done under. Those responsible for supervising the work say the cleanup work will be completed before the anniversary of the fall of Sheikh Hasina in the student-led uprising on August 5.

Shkhawat Hossain, who is in charge of supervising the cleaning work, told reporters, “This is an establishment from the era of the fascist Sheikh Hasina. We don’t want more fascists to be born here. That’s why we are taking it under control. No one’s permission is needed for this work”.

A banner reading “International Institute on Fascism and Genocide” hangs at the Awami League headquarters located at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. 10-12 workers clean the building every day. Some say the 10-story building will be used as a rest house for those leading the movement against Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Awami League is a major political party in Bangladesh. Founded in 1949, it is the oldest existing party in the country. It played a vital role in the country’s struggle for independence.

The interim government has banned the activities of the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina, protesters burned down many of the party’s offices, including the Awami League headquarters.

Protesters are removing monuments of Sheikh Hasina and her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one by one. Earlier, Protesters also demolished Sheikh Mujib’s 32, Dhanmondi house, which is being used as a Bangabandhu museum.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a Student-led uprising in August last year. After her fall, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate. (

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

