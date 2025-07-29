Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Baghpat fight' memories rekindled in Mathura: Kulhads fly as the lassi shop owners fight...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Baghpat fight’ memories rekindled in Mathura: Kulhads fly as the lassi shop owners fight on the streets

The incident represents a similar incident to 2021, when in Baghpat, a fight happened between chat stalls to draw customers.

OpIndia Staff
Kulhad fight in Mathura
Image via India today

After the battle of Baghpat, fought in 2021 over Chaat, the Battle of Mathura has come into the spotlight in July 2025 over lassi. In a shocking video, two groups of lassi shop owners clashed in the temple town over wooing customers to their shops.

The incident represents a similar incident to 2021, when in Baghpat, a fight happened between chat stalls to draw customers. The argument soon escalated into a street fight. The history repeated itself when in Mathura, an altercation over drawing customers triggered a full-scale war. The fight happened with sticks in Baghpat, while in Mathura, the ‘fighters’ targeted each other with Kulhads, which are used to serve lassi.

A woman and a teenage girl were seen in the video. The head of the woman was covered with a veil, who threw Kulhads at the rival, while the girl appears to be confused about how to react. Before she can make any decision, a flying kulhad hits her on the head. She screams and immediately falls to the ground.

According to reports, the battle broke out on the road leading to Ladli Mandir in Barsana.

Police have taken note of the viral video. “There is a Sudama chowk in Barsana. This fight took place between two lassi shops trying to draw in customers. Kulhads were used during the fight. A woman was injured, and we got her medically checked. We are gathering more information. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Superintendent of Police, Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat has said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Fake surrogacy, stolen babies, and ₹35 lakh fraud: How a fertility clinic in Hyderabad was running a baby-selling racket in the name of IVF....

Chandrani Das -

Why dangerous stray dogs in your city are never removed? Behind India’s stray dog menace there is a cause, and a convenient excuse: ABC...

Anurag -

“Aap to Pakistan jaate ho,” Read why Amit Shah mocked Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi during Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Bengali Pride vs National Identity: Will Mamata Banerjee’s regional politics withstand BJP’s nationalist surge in 2026

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Pahalgam avenged, Pakistan’s hand exposed, terror camps flattened, and Operation Sindoor revealed: Key highlights from HM Amit Shah’s fiery Lok Sabha address

Shraddha Pandey -

Assam govt’s mega eviction drive: Thousands of acres of illegally encroached reserved forest land in Uriamghat to be reclaimed from encroachers

OpIndia Staff -

MEA rejects Grand Mufti’s claims of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence being cancelled

OpIndia Staff -

EC’s SIR exercise in Bihar reports over 60 lakh voters ‘not found’ from earlier list: Read how a research paper by IIM professor had...

Rukma Rathore -

Bihar: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra booked under SC/ST Act after viral audio exposes alleged casteist abuse, threats to Panchayat Secretary

OpIndia Staff -

How Operation Mahadev unfolded: 14 days of tracking, read how Pahalgam terrorist attack mastermind Hashim Musa was killed

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com