After the battle of Baghpat, fought in 2021 over Chaat, the Battle of Mathura has come into the spotlight in July 2025 over lassi. In a shocking video, two groups of lassi shop owners clashed in the temple town over wooing customers to their shops.

The incident represents a similar incident to 2021, when in Baghpat, a fight happened between chat stalls to draw customers. The argument soon escalated into a street fight. The history repeated itself when in Mathura, an altercation over drawing customers triggered a full-scale war. The fight happened with sticks in Baghpat, while in Mathura, the ‘fighters’ targeted each other with Kulhads, which are used to serve lassi.

A woman and a teenage girl were seen in the video. The head of the woman was covered with a veil, who threw Kulhads at the rival, while the girl appears to be confused about how to react. Before she can make any decision, a flying kulhad hits her on the head. She screams and immediately falls to the ground.

According to reports, the battle broke out on the road leading to Ladli Mandir in Barsana.

Police have taken note of the viral video. “There is a Sudama chowk in Barsana. This fight took place between two lassi shops trying to draw in customers. Kulhads were used during the fight. A woman was injured, and we got her medically checked. We are gathering more information. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Superintendent of Police, Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat has said.