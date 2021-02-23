One of the man seen in the viral video of fight between chaat vendors in Baghpat has now explained the reason behind the brawl.

#WATCH | The man seen in the viral Baghpat brawl clip explains reason for the fight. The man is now in jail, this interview is from last night pic.twitter.com/PII1Rb5OvX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2021

The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back. He alleged that the new chaat vendor would try to ‘steal away’ the customers by telling them that Harinder’s chaat was stale and from previous night. “His chaat would not sell and would make my customers go away,” he said.

On Monday, a clip of Harinder and a few others engaging in a hand-to-hand combat had gone viral on social media. Lathis were also used during the fight. The comical clip triggered various jokes and memes that took the internet by the storm.

As of now, 8 people are arrested for the brawl.