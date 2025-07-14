On 13th July 2025, Congress sympathiser-cum-troll Suryanarayan Ganesh resorted to mocking Sanjay Lazar, author and survivor of the 1985 Air Kanishka bombing. Lazar, who lost his family members including parents and sister in the Khalistani terror attack decades ago, wrote an X post sharing his article regarding the June 2025 Ahmedabad Air India 171 Boeing Dreamliner tragedy that claimed around 240 lives.

What started as a usual social media exchange over Lazar tagging several activists and journalists in his post, Congress supporter Suryanarayan Ganesh claimed that Lazar made money off Kanishka ‘disaster’. The pro-Congress troll accused Sanjay Lazar of exploiting the Ahmedabad Air crash as a career opportunity by peddling conspiracy theories.

“You are the one who wrote and sold books to make money off Kanishka disaster, now you see this one as another career opportunity by spewing conspiracy bullshit that flies against evidence seen so far,” Ganesh wrote.

However, the Congress supporter’s vile comment did not go unanswered as Sanjay Lazar not only called out Suryanarayan Ganesh for mocking him without knowing much about his career, but also pointed out how the previous Congress government refused to do anything ensure justice to the victims of Air Kanishka bombing.

In case you missed how a veteran INC troll talks to @sjlazars, who lost both parents & sister in the Air India Kanishka bombing. pic.twitter.com/Ywpz1iDodL — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 13, 2025

“Are you dumb ? I lost my entire family in Kanishka, orphaned as a teenager, you moron. I gave up my job 5 years early to take up this activism. “Made money publishing books!” FYI I self-published the books at my cost and literally gave them below print cost,” Sanjay Lazar retorted.

“I have fought for justice for my family, for 40 years in various Canadian courts on my own, because moronic congress governments refused to intervene, from Rajiv Gandhi to Zail singh to Narasimha Rao and Manmohan singh ! I met them all plus many UPA ministers who are around even today. Even today, I travel the world at my cost to speak about terrorism & dangers of Khalistani terror. I’ve spent 38 years in aviation and this is my life. It would do you well to google before vomitting your bile,” he added.

Air Kanishka bombing

On 23rd June 1985, Air India Flight 182, named Kanishka, disintegrated mid-air off the coast of Ireland after a bomb exploded in its cargo hold. There were 329 people on board, including the passengers and crew members, who were killed. Out of these, 268 were Canadians. Khalistani terrorists were behind the attack that still remains the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history.

Around one hour before the Kanishka bombing, a related suitcase bomb destined for another Air India flight blew up at Japan’s Narita Airport, killing two baggage handlers. Khalistani terrorists were behind both the blasts.

Following the Kanishka bombing, Canadian authorities completely mishandled the investigation and let everyone except one accused go free.