Pakistan: Yet another female celebrity killed in the country, actress Humaira Asghar’s decomposed dead body found, her father and brother refuse to claim the body

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar (source: NDTV)

Humaira Asghar, a Pakistani actor, model, and reality TV star, was found dead in her apartment in Karachi on Tuesday, July 8. She had been living on rent, and her decomposed body was discovered after police broke the locks to enter her flat. Her body has been sent to a medical center for a post-mortem examination.

Dr. Summaiya Syed, who is investigating the case, stated, “The body is in a very advanced stage of decomposition.” Reports say she passed away nearly two weeks ago.

The matter came to light after her landlord filed a complaint, saying that she had not paid rent since 2024. Following this, the court ordered the flat to be vacated. Police entered the apartment under the court’s directive and discovered the body.

As all the doors were locked from the inside, no immediate clues were found to determine the cause of death. The news of her demise comes shortly after another Pakistani TV actor, Ayesha Khan, was found dead just last month.

After Humaira’s body was discovered, police attempted to contact her family, who reportedly refused to claim it. According to Pakistani media, her father told the police that the family had severed ties with her long ago and wanted nothing to do with her. They instructed them to “do whatever” with her dead body, as they would not be taking it.

Humaira was 32 at the time of her death. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and began her modeling career in 2013 before moving into television. She also appeared in films like Jalaibee (2015) and Love Vaccine (2021). She rose to popularity after participating in the reality TV show Tamasha Ghar, which aired on ARY Digital.

Her last Instagram post was in September 2024, nearly nine months ago, where she appeared in an orange suit.

