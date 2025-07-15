In a major feat, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has collected the enumeration forms of 6.6 crore voters out of the total 7.89 crore electors in Bihar, accounting for around 88% of the total electorate under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission is conducting a revision and upgradation of the electoral rolls to ensure fairness and transparency in the voting.

“After two rounds of door-to-door visits by BLOs, enumeration forms of 6.6 crore electors in Bihar have been collected…Only 11.82 per cent of electors now remain,” said an ECI statement on Monday (14th July). More than 5.74 crore enumeration forms were reportedly uploaded on the ECINET website by Monday for document verification.

The enumeration forms are available online at the newly launched ECINET portal. Voters have 11 more days, till 25th July, to submit their enumeration forms. Voter details of the 2003 electoral rolls are also available on the portal. “Nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin their third round of door-to-door visits. Of the 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by all political parties, each can certify and submit up to 50 EFs a day. To ensure that no eligible urban voter is left out of the rolls, special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of the 261 urban local bodies (ULBs) of Bihar,” the ECI said.

The SIR began on 25th June with the printing of the forms and will conclude on 30th September with the publication of the revised and updated electoral rolls. Prior to that, a draft list of voters will be published on 1st August.

Around 35 lakh ineligible names excluded from the voter list

As per reports, around 35 lakh names have been excluded from the voter lists in the electoral revision so far. This includes around 12.55 lakh (1.59%) registered voters who have died; 17.37 lakh who have permanently moved out of the state (2.2%); and another 5.76 lakh duplicate enrolments (0.73%). During field visits, the ECI reportedly came across some foreign nationals from countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar, who were registered as voters. Their names will be removed from the voter list after further verification.

The Election Commission been proactive in ensuring that no voter is left out. Special camps have been set up in 5,683 wards of 261 urban local bodies (ULB) of Bihar. Voters who have temporarily moved out of the state are being either directly contacted or informed through newspaper advertisements to make sure that they can fill out their enumeration forms. “Such electors (temporarily migrated) can easily fill up EFs online using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through the online form on https://voters.eci.gov.in. They can also send their forms to the concerned BLOs through their family members or through any online means, including WhatsApp or a similar application,” the EC said.

Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the SIR

The Election Commission has been the target of the opposition, which is opposing the electoral roll revision in Bihar. A slew of petitions were filed challenging the SIR by several opposition leaders and organisations, including TMC MP Mahua Moitra, former AAP co-founder Yogendra Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The petitioners argued that the identification process laid down by the ECI shifted the burden of proof onto citizens and that, considering the high rates of migration and poverty in the state, the requirement of documents specified by the ECI might disenfranchise millions of voters. They also challenged the exclusion of the Aadhaar card from the ECI’s list of documents required as proof of citizenship to be enumerated as a voter.

The Supreme Court refused to stay the SIR on Thursday (10th July). However, the top court suggested that the ECI include the Aadhaar Card, the EPIC card, and the Ration card for the purpose of identification. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on 28th July.