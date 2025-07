Peeved at being pulled up for not cutting their hair and maintaining discipline, two minors in a village in Haryana’s Hisar allegedly stabbed to death their school principal, police said on Thursday.

Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Yashvardhan said that the accused took the drastic step as they were reportedly angry with the principal.

SP Yashvardhan told ANI, “Two minor students of Kartar Memorial School in Bas village of Narnaund town, stabbed their school Principal to death in anger, after the principal told the children to come to school with cut hair and maintain discipline.”

#WATCH | Hisar | Principal of Kartar Memorial Sr Sec. School, Bas was stabbed to death allegedly by two students



Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan says, "The names of two students are coming to light. Our team is making an effort to catch them. A folding knife has been recovered from… https://t.co/4qeYVN5efB pic.twitter.com/FzFzdGlR7a — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

Police said that the minors, who are accused in the case, have not been arrested yet.

“Both the children are minors and have not been arrested yet,” the police official said.

The Police Superintendent said that the deceased’s body has been sent to Hisar for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited in the case.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)