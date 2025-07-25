In Haryana’s Gurugram, the police have launched a crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing there. On the orders of the Home Ministry, the district administration came into action and has identified 350 to 400 Bangladeshi illegals. More than 200 suspected Bangladeshi illegals have been detained and moved to holding centres.

While investigation is ongoing in Gurugram about all the suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators, 8 to 10 people have confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals. Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said that four detention centers have been set up in the city, Sector 10, Sector 40, Badshahpur and Manesar, where these suspects have been temporarily kept and are being questioned. The officer added that these Bangladeshi illegals were residing in Gurugram on forged documents.

The confirmed 10 Bangladeshi nationals have been handed over the Border Security Force (BSF), who will now ensure their return to Bangladesh.

The administration has now started the process of deporting these illegal immigrants. All legal procedures are being completed along with confirmation of the nationality of the suspected illegals by coordinating between the concerned departments.

“Due to fear of document verification, many illegal migrants have gone underground. Without valid documents, they are moving to rural areas or other cities. Most of them were previously living in slums and temporary settlements,” the police said.

Speaking about the action being against against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Dr. Arpit Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Gurugram said that the police is following the directives of the Union Home Ministry.

““We are not detaining anyone. Individuals are being kept in holding areas only until the verification process is complete. The purpose is to prevent any illegal immigrant from fleeing. Four such holding areas have been set up, one in each police zone in Gurugram. he Gurugram Police conducts similar drives throughout the year to identify illegal immigrants. Those found overstaying, or living without valid documentation, are deported,” he said.

While the campaign against illegal immigrants has sparked fear among illegals and confusion among several Bengali-speaking Indian citizens, however, the police said that genuine Indian citizens who have valid documents need not to worry.