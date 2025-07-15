Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla safely returns after 18 days in orbit aboard ISS: Watch

A moment of sigh was experienced by India after Captain Shubhanshu Shukla successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. He touched the water at 3.01 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15. A brief thud was felt by the four astronauts while concluding the 18-day space mission. As the drogue parachutes on the Dragon spacecraft deployed, the four astronauts passed through a moment of joy.

“Ax-4 crew are on track to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego… Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX said Tuesday.

Dragon’s four main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/oGfRfqCymB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025

Ground teams were continuously monitoring Grace, the Dragon capsule, Shukla, and other astronauts who were traveling in. They were continuously given multiple “go”, “no-go” commands until the de-orbit burn, scheduled for around 2.07 pm.

The smooth splash also highlights the conclusion of a nearly 22-hour return journey after the spacecraft undocked from the ISS on Monday evening IST. Shukla, along with his crewmates- Commander Peggy Whiston, Slawosz Uznanski, and Tibor Kapu experienced extreme heat and g-forces while Dragon streaked through Earth’s atmosphere at over 27,000 km/h.

Shukla became India’s space hero and the country’s first astronaut to visit the International Space Station and concluding the historic Axiom-4 (AX-4) mission.

How was the mission beneficial for India?

After Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first India to orbit aboard the ISS and the second Indian to travel into space. His international collaboration in this mission is regarded as a major leap forward in India’s human spaceflight journey and a step ahead to the country’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

This is Dragon’s second human spaceflight mission to splash down off the coast of California after Fram2 returned Dragon recovery operations to the West Coast this past April pic.twitter.com/ZTPmb2K2jc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025

His participation and selection in the mission was crucial in multiple ways as he took part in multiple global science experiments across fields like biology, material science, and artificial intelligence. His association in the sprouts project like studying plant growth in microgravity holds rays of hope for sustainable space farming.

He is also expected to work on experiments related to cellular health, muscle degeneration, and autonomous robotics, research that could impact both future space missions and Earth-based science.

Adding to this, his scientific contribution and professionalism throughout the project have gained widespread attention and national pride. Commander Peggy Whitson praised his professionalism and adaptability on the maiden spaceflight.

A landmark history for India

Shukla’s alignment in the Axiom (AX-4) mission provides ISRO a real-world experience in human spaceflight operations, an experience that will cover all aspects of Gaganyaan’s planning and execution.

Shukla’s successful 18-day stay in orbit will aid Indian teams in gaining practical understanding of microgravity, spacecraft operations, crew health monitoring, and post-mission rehabilitation.

ISRO has also invested approximately Rs 500 crore in supporting Shukla’s AX-4 flight, viewing it as both a technical trial and a training ground for Gaganyaan’s future crew.

Former ISRO officials and space experts have emphasized that hands-on experience aboard the ISS is vastly different from satellite launches or remote, ground-based simulations, making Shukla’s mission a crucial milestone.

The scientific experiments he carried out with Indian principal investigators and homegrown technologies not only contribute to global research but also enhance India’s capabilities in pursuing future space station projects and lunar exploration.

Following retrieval, Shukla and the crew will undergo medical evaluations and participate in a week-long rehabilitation program to help their bodies readjust to Earth’s gravity. Shubhanshu Shukla’s safe return marks the conclusion of a landmark chapter in India’s space journey one that shattered barriers, set new records, and laid the groundwork for India’s human spaceflight ambitions in the decades ahead.