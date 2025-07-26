Investigation into the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket run by Jalaluddin aka Chhangur Baba has uncovered a vicious network of Jihadi activities spread across various districts. In the latest development in the investigation of the racket, the police came across a Muslim man named Badar Akhtar Siddiqui, a resident of Kidwainagar, Islamabad in the Lisari Gate police station area in Meerut. Badar is accused of abducting and converting multiple Hindu women.

Police are looking for Badar and his father, Mehmood Akhtar Siddiqui, who are on the run. Badar reportedly targeted and converted 5 Hindu women in Meerut and Noida, three of whom are still missing, and no information is available about their whereabouts.

Authorities sprang into action after Badar’s name emerged during the investigation into the Islamic conversion racket of Jalaluddin in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Bengaluru-based woman,who escaped Jalaluddin’s trap named Badar

Badar’s name came to notice following the statements of a Bengaluru-based woman, who was able to escape from the clutches of Jalaluddin’s conversion gang. The victim came into contact with a person, who introduced himself as Raju Rathore from Saharanpur, through social media. Raju Rathore, whose real name was Waseem, promised her that she would get her a job through Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, on the condition that she came to Dubai.

The victim went to Dubai and talked to Jalaluddin over the phone, who told her that he would not be able to meet her there due to his ill health. Jalaluddin told her that his associate, Badar Akhtar Siddiqui, is present in Ad-Dilam city of Saudi Arabia, and he will guide her regarding religious conversion. “Badar and Waseem tried to force me to convert to Islam, but I did not give in. Therefore, they sent me back to India and threatened me not to disclose anything,” the victim told Dainik Bhaskar.

On April 19, 2025, the victim wrote e-mails to the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister narrating the entire episode. Subsequently, on June 6, 2025, she went to Gorakhpur and took part in the Janata Darbar of CM Yogi Adityanath and told him everything she knew about Jalaluddin’s gang. Thereafter, the authorities began an investigation against Jalaluddin.

Inspector Abdur Rehman who refused to file case against Badar suspended

Mention of Badar’s name in connection with Jalaluddin’s conversion gang led to the filing of a case in the disappearance of Asha Negi, who went missing six years ago. An FIR was lodged against Badar and his father at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday (24th July) on the instructions of SSP Dr Vipin Tada. Anil Negi, brother of the victim, who is a resident of Sanjay Nagar in the Civil Lines police station area, filed a complaint against him and his father. The victim’s family has reportedly been struggling to get a case registered against Badar and his father since 2019.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravindra Gaur has suspended Ghaziabad Crime Branch Inspector Abdur Rehman, who refused to register the complaint of Asha Negi’s family in 2019, when he was posted at the Civil Lines Police Station in Meerut. A departmental enquiry has been initiated against him.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Advocate Vineet Choudhary, who has been handling Asha Negi’s case for the last six years, said that when police refused to help Asha’s family in 2019, he and her family decided to conduct a private investigation. In the investigation, they found that Badar had targeted 5 Hindu women, 3 of whom are missing.

Asha Negi from Meerut married Badar despite the opposition of her family

Asha Negi’s family is originally from the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The family came and settled in Meerut about a decade ago. In 2015, Asha Negi joined a local News Channel as an HR executive. Later on, she was transferred to the Noida office of the channel. While living in Noida, she met Mehmood Akhtar Siddiqui regarding an insurance policy. She submitted her documents with Mehmood to avail the insurance policy, and that’s how her contact details reached Badar Akhtar Siddiqui.

Badar, who used to work as a gym trainer and food supplement supplier in Meerut, started talking to Asha on the phone. In 2017, Asha converted to Islam and performed Nikah with Badar against the wishes of her family. They started living in Noida, and Asha lost touch with her family.

In 2019, Asha called her brother and told him that Badar had been beating her up and threatening to kill her. By that time, she had grown extremely suspicious of Badar and expressed the apprehension that something unfortunate might happen to her. She shared pictures of Badar’s passport, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, and Voter ID with her brother.

Asha Negi (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Asha told her brother that if something untoward happened to her, her family would be able to trace Badar using the documents. As she was talking to her brother on the phone, crying, she clicked a picture of herself and sent it to her brother. This is the last picture of Asha Negi with her family beside the 42-minute recording of her call to her brother. This was Asha’s last call to her family.

In December 2019, recovery agents of Bajaj Finance arrived at Asha Negi’s home in Meerut. They informed her family that an LED TV and an iPhone were bought in her name on an instalment plan, and the instalments are pending. They said that they first visited Asha’s Noida residence but did not find her there, and therefore, they came to her Meerut address.

After coming to know that Asha was not at her Noida residence, her mother, Basanti Negi, went to the Civil Lines police station in Meerut to file a missing person’s complaint on December 24, 2019. But Abdur Rehman, who at the time was posted at the Civil Lines Police Station, refused to file a case, saying that the case fell under Noida Police’s jurisdiction.

“We went to the house of her (Asha Negi) so-called husband in 2020. Badar’s parents were present at the house. They showed us an affidavit and said that they have severed all ties with Badar. They claimed that they had expelled him and that they did not know where he lived. Her mother told us that her son (Badar) was not a good man,” Asha Negi’s brother told Dainik Bhaskar.

Her brother said that he did not believe what Badar’s family said back then and added that he was sure that they were still in touch with him. He said that he has been doing the rounds of the police station since 2019, but no action has been taken. Asha’s family fears that she might not be alive or, if she is alive, she might have been smuggled to the Gulf countries. Asha’s helpless brother said that if she were alive, she would certainly have tried to contact her family by now.

Priya Tyagi from Meerut was brainwashed against her family by Badar

Priya Tyagi from Sarurpur, Meerut, was studying travel and tourism in Noida when she met Badar in a gym. Badar started talking to her regularly and won her trust. According to Priya Tyagi’s sister, Badar brainwashed Priya against her own family and promised her a luxurious lifestyle. Priya Tyagi visited her home once before she went missing in 2019. Her sister said that Priya’s behaviour was not good with her family members, as she was unhappy with them.

Victim Priya Tyagi with Badar Akhtar Siddiqui. (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Priya stopped performing Hindu rituals after meeting Badar, as told by her sister. She stopped fasting on Mondays, which she had been doing for a long time. Her sister said that Badar used to feed Priya special rice given by Jalaluddin. Priya’s family filed a case against Babar Siddiqui regarding her disappearance. Meerut Police’s crime branch has been investigating her case without success.

When Priya’s family started looking for her, they found out that Badar was in touch with many Hindu women, some of whom were missing like Priya. Her sister said that Badar had promised Priya that he would take her to Dubai for modelling. She also said that Priya often mentioned the name of Chhangur (Jalaluddin) while talking to her.

Soni from Delhi married Badar against her family’s wishes

Another victim of Badar, Soni, from the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, has also been missing since 2021. She had performed Nikah with Badar against the wishes of her family. Her mother could not bear the shock of Soni’s decision to marry Badar and passed away soon after her Nikah. Her family filed a missing persons complaint at the Chandni Mahal police station, but she has been untraceable.

Victim Soni with Badar Akhtar Siddiqui. (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

The other two victims

One of the other victims also performed Nihar with Badar in 2015. However, she separated from him soon after and has been living in Delhi after remarrying. Another victim, who is an advocate from Delhi, filed an FIR in 2017 against Badar for molestation and rape. Badar managed to get bail in the case. Asha Negi’s name was mentioned in the documents filed by Badar for his bail application. The victim later withdrew her case, for unknown reasons.

Badar’s brother-in-law was a civil judge in Meerut

According to Advocate Vineet Choudhary, Priya Tyagi’s family lodged an FIR at the Sarurpur police station against Badar in 2021. The investigation of the case was entrusted to the Meerut Crime Branch. At that time, Badar’s brother-in-law was posted in Meerut as a Civil Judge. He, in the presence of another civil judge who was hearing the case against Badar, called the Investigating Officer of the Meerut Crime Branch and told him not to pressure Badar. The case has been pending ever since, and even the chargesheet has been filed after four years.

Case filed against Badar

A case was filed by Meerut Police on 24th July against Badar and his father regarding the disappearance of Asha Negi under Section 323 of the BNS and Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. With this, a total of two cases have been registered against Badar in Meerut, relating to the disappearance of Asha Negi and Priya Tyagi.