In the first week of July, Karnataka witnessed two stark sides of India. While in Yadgir district, Hindus honoured Muharram in a Muslim-less village, a Muslim man desecrated a Bhagwan Ganesha idol in Shivamogga.

In a display of communal harmony, Hindu villagers of Talawargere in Yadgir district celebrated Muharram with devotion. Notably, there is not even a single Muslim family in Talawargere. The six-day festival saw hundreds of Hindus organising processions, singing devotional songs, and carrying the traditional Alai effigies of Hasan, Hussain, and Maulali.

Reportedly, the tradition of celebrating Muharram in the region dates back to 1925, when a vision of a Sufi saint promised relief from plague and drought if he was enshrined in the village. Even today, villagers make offerings, repaint the Ashurkhanas, and distribute sweet prasad in honour of the Alai Pirs. Neighbouring villages also seek blessings from the saint.

Contrast in Shivamogga – idols desecrated, community outraged

While Hindus embrace what is traditionally a Muslim festival in Yadgir, an incident in Shivamogga cast a dark shadow on communal harmony in the state. In the Bangarappa Layout of Ragigudda, a man identified as Syed reportedly stomped on a Bhagwan Ganesha idol and threw a Naagara idol into a drain on 3rd July. The idols were recently installed by local residents in a government-designated park area.

A video of him admitting to the desecration of the idols surfaced on social media, where he said, “Why should we wake up to a temple outside our house?” He reportedly apologised later, but the damage was already done.

Police detained two suspects, Syed and his accomplice Rehmatullah, in the matter. Local MLA S. N. Channabasappa and former Deputy CM K. S. Eshwarappa visited the site and demanded strict legal action. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mithun Kumar confirmed that the investigation in the matter was underway and promised legal action against the accused.

While the villagers in Yadgir uphold an age-old tradition of a shared belief system, Shivamogga reminded that when hate is unchecked, it can shatter the fragile fabric of communal harmony.