On 17th February, Beawar police busted a gang of Muslim men who were trapping Hindu girls, raping them, and forcing them to convert to Islam. According to the latest reports on the matter, it has come to light that these men were teaching Hindu girls about namaz, roza, and reciting the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith). Furthermore, they were pressuring the girls to wear burqas and brainwashing them for religious conversions.

One of the victims said in her statement that her hand was cut with a blade when she refused to keep roza. They were subjected to continuous sexual exploitation. The initial interrogation of the accused and statements of the victims have revealed horrifying details.

All accused illiterate, lured girls with notes

Reports suggest that all the accused in the matter, including Rehan Mohammad (20), Sohail Mansuri (19), Lukman (20), Arman Pathan (19), Sahil Qureshi (19), and two minors, are illiterate. None of them attended school. Some of them worked at a welder’s shop, while others were labourers at a furniture store. However, they were targeting Hindu girls studying in Class 10 at a school. These girls lived nearby and often passed through the area where the Muslim men lived while going to school.

One of the victims recounted that Sohail Mansuri followed her from school to home for 15 days. He threw notes at her with his phone number. One day, the girl called him, and he asked her to meet him at a café, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim said that he took photos of her during the assault. Sohail was joined by other Muslim men in the act. Following the incident, Sohail began to torture her into talking to his friend.

Given a mobile, pressured to fast and recite Kalma

According to an NDTV Rajasthan report, Sohail gave the victim a small mobile phone to communicate with him. He constantly threatened her. Following his insistence, she introduced her friends to Sohail’s friends, namely Riyan, Javed, and Arman. Sohail tormented the Hindu girl into wearing a burqa and taught her about Ramadan and fasting. He reportedly brainwashed her into observing fasts. He cut her hand with a blade and pressured her to recite the Kalma.

The victims said that the men would come in new vehicles, including Bullet motorcycles and other cars, to take them away. One of the victims said, “They once told me that a Brahmin girl would fetch ₹20 lakh if sold, and you (a Dalit) would get ₹10 lakh.” The girls said in their statements that they were continuously blackmailed with obscene photos and videos and forced to bring in other girls.

Case uncovered through a mobile

The incident came to light after a mobile phone was found with one of the girls. When the family called one of the Muslim men , he responded with abuses and threats. The victim’s family rushed to the police station and filed a complaint about the matter, after which the case unfolded layer by layer.

The police found that it was not just one victim but multiple girls who had fallen prey. Several Muslim men were involved. They also extorted money from the girls and forced them to steal cash from their homes.

Police recorded statements, took accused into remand

The arrested accused were presented in court on 19th February 2025. The court sent five adults to four days of police remand. Lawyers reportedly thrashed the gang of Muslim men with shoes and slippers inside the court premises. The Hindu community in Beawar has also protested over the matter. The statements of the victims have been recorded in court, and their medical examinations have been conducted. Two of the arrested minor Muslim boys have been sent to the Juvenile Board.